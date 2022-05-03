Daniel Radcliffe is Weird Al in a bad wig

Weird Al Yankovic is getting the biopic treatment via Daniel Radcliffe in a bad wig. In the first teaser trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Radcliffe stars as Yankovic in the film that will chronicle, and ostensibly parody, the rise of the Weird Al as the most successful comedy musician of all time.

In this early glimpse, Radcliffe, as a young version of Weird Al who gains fame with his beloved spoof songs like “White and Nerdy,” is seen donning a mustache and a head of curly hair, and asking for an accordion, the artist’s trademark instrument.

“The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle,” reads the jokey official synopsis from Roku, the streaming platform where the film will land. “‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

Yankovic himself is involved with the film, having co-written the script with director Eric Appel. “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic said in a statement in January, while referencing the comedy film he starred in decades ago. “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will premiere on Roku this fall.