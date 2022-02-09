Is Dave Chappelle going from TERF to NIMBY?

In a decidedly different controversy than the ones he’s been more recently embroiled in, Dave Chappelle has apparently been involved in striking down an affordable housing plan in his current home of Yellow Springs, Ohio. According to a report by Dayton Daily News, the city council in the village of Yellow Springs struck down a plan earlier this week to zone a section of a new housing development specifically for the building of affordable housing.

Chappelle was a vocal member opposing the zoning plan. He took the stand at the city council meeting in which the plan was struck down, and he even appeared to threaten to pull out his businesses plans in the area if the council approved the proposal. Chappelle vaguely referenced the power of his “$65 million a year company,” Iron Table Holdings LLC, in a short but charged session at the mic in the meeting.

“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you. You look like clowns,” Chappelle said. “I am not bluffing. I will take it all off the table.” He has not replied to the report from Dayton Daily News, and the reasoning behind his opposition to the zoning plan is unclear.

Later that night, the council voted 2-2 (with one vote abstaining) on the plan, reverting the housing plan back to its original zoning of 143 single-family homes. The proposed affordable housing component of the plan had included “64 single-family homes, 52 duplexes and 24 townhomes with an additional 1.75 acres to be donated to the community for affordable housing to be built later,” according to Dayton Daily News.

Chappelle’s investment plans in the area include the building of a restaurant called “Firehouse Eatery” and a comedy club known as “Live from YS,” which he plans to convert from a fire station that his company bought in December. It seems that TERF Chappelle is on his way to becoming NIMBY Chappelle.