Dave Chappelle's attacker had his (first) day in court

The young man who tackled Dave Chappelle at his show at the Hollywood Bowl is considering a plea deal from the prosecution, Rolling Stone reports. Isaiah Lee appeared in court on Thursday, still wearing a cast on his arm from when he was injured while being detained by security. He agreed to a two-month delay in a separate case in which a former roommate alleges that Lee stabbed him.

Lee’s public defender, Chelsea Padilla, asked for a delay as well in the Chappelle case, “to see if there’s a disposition in the felony matter which would potentially resolve (this case) as well.” People were curious if Lee would claim mental incompetency as a defense, but when asked if that was something his team wanted to declare, Padilla replied, “not at this time.”

Deputy City Attorney Giselle Fernandez told the magazine, “An offer has been extended by the City Attorney’s Office, but it hasn’t been accepted yet, and I believe they’re waiting to see what’s going on with the felony case,” without giving any more details. She added, “It’s an important case. We want to protect performers and people at large.”

Lee had previously said that he attacked the comedian because of the comedian’s jokes about the trans community. “I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering,” Lee told the New York Post. “I wanted [Chappelle] to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect.” He also took issue with Chappelle’s mocking of homelessness. “I’m also a single dad and my son is 5. It’s a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know it’s not a joke.” Lee faces four misdemeanor counts in the Chappelle case, including possession of a deadly weapon with intent to assault.