Demi Lovato announces that she’s quitting touring

Demi Lovato has announced that her current tour supporting her eighth studio album, Holy Fvck, will be her last.

The singer took to her Instagram stories to post photos of herself looking out of a hotel room window with the caption, “I’m so fucking sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love and thank you guys.” She added in another since-deleted story, “Gonna power thru it for you guys. I’ll need help singing so sing loud for me bb’s!!” Atop a backstage selfie she ended, “I barely have a voice, I’m gonna be pointing the mic to the audience a lot tonight.”

The current tour has been going for roughly a month, and all remaining dates are in the US. She hasn’t implied that she’d stop the tour early, but this may be fans’ last chance to see her live.

If she decided to follow through with the decision to stop touring, it would be after a long run in the entertainment industry — and intimate knowledge of the impact it can have on personal wellness. Lovato got her start young on Barney and Friends, and rose to fame in the Disney ranks on shows like Sonny With A Chance (for which Lovato also sang), Princess Protection Program, and the Camp Rock series. She’s also been releasing music since 2008. The 2021 docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil chronicled the events that led up to her 2018 overdose, and the documentary Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated detailed her experience with bipolar disorder.