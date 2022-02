50 years in, the war on drugs has netted extreme casualties: more than $1 trillion in government spending, 45 million arrests, and the incarceration of 2.3 million people. Filmmaker Eugene Jarecki brings these statistics to life through interviews, and street and prison footage. The takeaway: Rather than a problem to be fixed by law enforcement, drug use must be reframed as a public health matter. iTunes, Prime Video, Vudu