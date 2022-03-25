Doja Cat says she is quitting music

The music industry is notoriously unforgiving for many reasons, but one aspect that sets it apart from other realms of the entertainment industry is the unique fanaticism. Fans let music soundtrack their lives, and in turn, expect their favorite artists to be like family. Oftentimes musicians take on that burden, willingly creating a symbiotic relationship. Many pop stars even give their hoards of dedicated listeners their own nicknames like Lady Gaga’s “little monsters,” Taylor Swift’s “swifties” or Beyoncé’s “bey hive.” But that intense adulation from fans can also spark resentment. When fans feel slighted, they can manipulate that false sense of closeness and can come for stars in a scary way.

That’s the situation that Doja Cat found herself in with angry fans from Paraguay on Thursday night. It got so ugly the “Kiss Me More” singer/rapper resorted to “I fucking quit.”

It seems Paraguayan fans took issue with the fact that Doja’s set at a festival was canceled due to weather, and she didn’t seem sorry enough about it on social media. After Doja tweeted out an apology to fans in Brazil for not giving them “a good enough show,” fans in Paraguay became incensed that they didn’t receive a public apology as well — with one even going so far as to make a poster with Doja’s face on it as “public enemy #1” and changing their Twitter handle to “Justice For Paraguay.” Doja responded to that particular post, “I’m not sorry.”

As the feuding went on, Doja fumed that she’s not taking pictures with fans anymore after this tour. And after more hate was lobbed at her, fan photos weren’t the only thing she promised to quit. She continued, “it’s gone and i don’t give a fuck anymore i fuckin quit i can’t wait to fucking disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a fucking fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a fucking nightmare unfollow me,” and changed her handle to “i quit.” Doja is set to perform at Lollapalooza and join the Weeknd on his After Hours Til Dawn tour in July, but only time will tell if she truly means to leave the industry and when.