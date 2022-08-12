Drake just got the most Drake tattoo ever

Soft boys rejoice, Drake has now made it officially your summer. The artist took to Instagram to reveal that he got new ink — and it’s not a giant back piece or a sleeve, but his mother’s initials delicately penned below his eye.

Drizzy got “SG,” short for Sandy Graham, aka Sandra Gale, inked on his face and he’s here to let you know that it’s okay to show your unwavering love for your moms. He displayed his new body art in a zennial-style photo dump that also featured photos of cars, cocktails, and an old-school blackberry.

It’s been a week for sharing Graham family tattoos, as Drake also laughed with fans on August 8 about his father’s tat of his likeness with the caption “I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family.” Dennis Graham got the tattoo in 2017 from Louisiana artist Money Mike, who went on to appear on the tattoo competition reality show Ink Master.

Aside from getting new tattoos, Drake has kept busy musically as well. He made the surprise release of his new house-inspired surprise record, Honestly, Nevermind in June, and released a video for the single “Sticky” earlier this month. He also collaborated with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby for last week’s “Staying Alive,” the lead track off Khaled’s upcoming LP God Did. He also hosted his October World Weekend festival in Toronto, which included a Young Money reunion with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.