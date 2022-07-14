Drake is bringing a new music festival to Toronto

Drake isn’t slowing down, he’s just gearing up. After teasing big news on his socials, he took to Instagram to announce the new October World Weekend festival in Toronto that will take place July 28-29 and August 1.

The string of shows will feature Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj as part of a Young Money reunion, as well as Lil Baby, Chris Brown, and the All Canadian Northstars. The event is billed as a “road to OVO Fest tour,” teasing that Drake’s famous OVO Fest will be hitting the road to celebrate its 10-year anniversary. Drizzy wrote in his post, “I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary but of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!! More event announcements to come.” Tickets for the Toronto dates go live on Ticketmaster on Friday.

The announcement comes less than a month after the surprise release of Drake’s new house-heavy studio album, Honestly, Nevermind, which was received with mixed reviews. It did however still chart at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, making Drake only the fifth artist ever to have more than 10 number one albums. He defended the effort in a video clip that went viral from what seemed to be an album listening party. “It’s all good if you don’t get it yet. It’s all good. That’s what we do,” he said. “That’s what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We’re in here, though. We’re caught up already. On to the next. My goodness.” He then sang along to his song “Calling My Name.” Iconic.