Stephanie Beatriz recorded her Encanto hit while in labor

Stephanie Beatriz apparently really was waiting on a miracle. In a recent interview with Variety, the actress and star of the hit Disney film Encanto, who was pregnant at the time of filming, revealed that she was in the early bouts of labor when she recorded the song “Waiting on a Miracle.”

“I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out,” Beatriz said. “But I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day. I was like ‘Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!’”

The baby did ultimately come the next day, but nobody in the Encanto production knew at the time just how close Beatriz, previously known most for her role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, was delivering her own real-life miracle. “We knew she was very, very, very, very ready to have that baby. But she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready,” said director Byron Howard.

In “Waiting on a Miracle,” Beatriz’s Mirabel, the film’s protagonist and black sheep of the family, sings about her alienation as the only member of the Madrigal clan who doesn’t have magical powers. The song is one of many that have made Encanto one of Disney’s most successful movie musical sensations ever: the bonafide hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is only the second Disney song to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 (the other is Aladdin’s “A Whole New World”), and “Dos Oruguitas” is up for Best Original Song at the Oscars later this month. Encanto is currently streaming on Disney Plus.