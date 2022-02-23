Warning: This article references sexual abuse.

Evan Rachel Wood has been in the headlines since early last year when over a dozen women came forward to accuse Brian Warner, better known as Marilyn Manson, of sexual assault. Wood was Manson’s girlfriend for a time in the early 2000s, and alleges that he groomed her as a teenager and eventually raped her on a music video shoot. Manson is currently facing legal challenges from four of the women alleging a myriad of abuses including rape, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment. Manson denies the allegations and has already had one of the lawsuits thrown out, but his home was searched for evidence in November of last year.

Now, Wood is finally telling her full story in Phoenix Rising, a documentary directed by Amy Berg (The Case Against Adnan Syed). Wood released the HBO Max trailer on social media last night with the caption, “when the laws don’t protect you, change them...” The trailer shows emotional footage of Wood going through old remnants of her relationship with Manson and discussing the trauma. Phoenix Rising also details Wood’s fight to get California’s Phoenix Act, which extends the statute of limitations for cases of abuse, passed in 2019.

Phoenix Rising premiers in two parts on March 15th and 16th respectively.