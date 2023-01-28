FP Movement, Free People’s activewear line, has brought its artsy-cool style to the world of workout clothes. In their lineup, you’ll find an array of activewear that’s as fashionable as it is functional, including performance-ready gym pieces, athleisure staples, and more. Recently, they launched the FP Movement Tennis Shop, a destination specifically for tennis, pickleball, and other racket sports gear — appropriate timing, seeing as the pickleball craze is still going strong, and tennis documentaries are currently blowing up on Netflix. Plus, the brand just announced a multi-year deal with professional tennis player Sloane Stephens, which means that the next time you see Stephens on the court, you’ll see her decked out in head-to-toe FP Movement. With the titles of Grand Slam Champion, Olympian, philanthropist, and activist under Stephens’ belt, the multi-hyphenate athlete is nothing short of an inspiration, making her the perfect partner to represent FP Movement on tennis courts around the globe.

Luckily, you can snag Stephens’ outfits for yourself, regardless of whether you actually play tennis or not. From a comfy sweatshirt to a multi-purpose two-piece set, and even a Wimbledon-worthy ensemble, here are a few highlights from the FP Movement Tennis Shop, including some of Stephens’ picks.

This all-in-one skort set that makes getting dressed a cinch

Practice like a pro in this sleek Stephens-approved onesie. Part skort, part bodysuit, this pull-on piece has an extra-wide smocked waistband and an attached tank top with a built-in sports bra for easy styling. The whole construction is stretchy, lightweight, and moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry on the court. Choose from seven unique colors, from classic white to the aptly named ‘Clay’ pictured above.

One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely love this one piece! I love how comfortable it is while doing my favorite outdoor activities while also looking cute while doing them! Definitely a must have piece. I also recommend wearing a bright-colored sports bra underneath!!!”

A pleated dress & shorts set that harkens to classic tennis dressing

Another one of Stephen’s top picks is this vintage-inspired tennis dress that looks like it was made for a champion. This ensemble includes a dress with a sleeveless V-neck bodice, contrasting striped waistband, and flowy pleated mini skirt, along with a pair of form-fitting, stretchy shorts for added coverage. The shorts are equipped with handy pockets for tennis balls (or your phone). You can’t go wrong with classic white, though the orchid purple ‘Heliotrope’ would certainly bring some verve to the court.

One reviewer wrote: “I was on the fence about getting this set because it felt out of the norm of my usual style but i was so drawn to the lilac color i had to try it. so glad i did!!! it is SO spunky [...] fun and cute!”

This matching leggings & bra set made of a unique, textured knit

You can never go wrong with a matching set, including this textured two-piece that Stephens herself wears. This set comes with a trendy square-neck sports bra and a matching pair of high-waisted 7/8 leggings, both of which feature ribbed trim and a unique tile knit crafted with perforations to allow for airflow. The fabric is treated with UPF 30 sun protection to keep you covered during outdoor activities, whether you’re hitting the court, heading out for a run, or practicing yoga on the deck. Choose from two shades: a pale lilac or rich royal purple.

The oversized zip-up hoodie that one shopper called “the most comfortable zip up to have ever existed”

When she isn’t breaking a sweat on the court, Stephens can be found rocking this slouchy, oversized zip-up hoodie. It’s also a top seller on FP Movement, where reviewers rave about how soft and comfortable it is. It features the brand’s signature lived-in look and feel, complete with unique stitching, two generous pockets, a two-way zipper, and dropped shoulders. This piece is ideal for warm ups and cool downs, or relaxing at home on your rest days.

One reviewer wrote: “If you’re someone who wants the sloppy oversized look without looking too sloppy, this hoodie is for you! I absolutely love the cut and different stitching details, along with the double zipper. It’s perfect!”

This TikTok-viral jumpsuit you’ll reach for on all your rest days

You may have seen this viral racerback jumpsuit all over TikTok, and it happens to be one of Stephens’ faves, too. Another top-rated piece on FP Movement, this rest day staple boasts an ultra-relaxed fit, deep pockets, and low armholes perfect for showcasing a bralette, longline tank, or ribbed turtleneck layered underneath. Or, pop it on over your workout gear going to and from the gym.

One reviewer wrote: “The level of deliciousness in this onesie... is just divine. It's so comfy and soft. Great for out and about or just lounging at home. So many ways to pair it up too... this is my go to any time.”

A top-rated pleated skort with a gently compressive waistband

This sweet and sporty tennis skort has a high-rise silhouette, flippy pleats, and a mesh-lined waistband with a hint of compression. Plus, the built-in shorts have two pockets: One for your phone, and another to stash your tennis ball. Another top-rated FP Movement piece, it’s equally well-suited for golf as it is racket sports, or even wearing over the weekend with a pair of loafers, slouch socks, and a crewneck sweater.

One reviewer wrote: “Heavier, stretchy elastic material, hugs your waist just right! Phone pocket on right side of the built in shorts and a tennis ball pocket on the left! Love love love! TTS too!”

This low-to-medium impact sports bra that doubles as a going-out top

You’ll wear the Synergy Bra for any low-to-medium impact workout on your roster, from power walks to weight lifting and barre class. Made of a lightweight, stretchy material, it has a compressive mesh lining and an eye-catching twisted criss-cross pattern in back that you’ll want to show off. Thanks to that longline fit, you can get away with wearing it as a top for post-gym brunch — or even a night out.