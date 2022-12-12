50 gifts for men skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon that are sick as hell

Having trouble figuring out what to buy for a guy in your life? Don’t worry — these 50 gifts for men are skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon because they’re sick as hell. Whether he’s happiest reading next to the fire, tinkering in his workshop, or cooking a meal, there’s something here that he will want to take with him.

Even if you aren’t sure of his interests, you’ll find the universally useful, admirably clever, or absolutely necessary tool he didn’t know he needed. But you do. And the unwrapping will be glorious. Be ready to hit “Add to Cart” because this is where you are starting and ending your gift-shopping adventure. Have fun.

01 The smart notebook that sends your jots to the cloud Amazon Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook $35 See On Amazon Enjoy the tactile feel of taking notes with a pen and paper — and have searchable, digital notes, too. This reusable smart notebook sends your handwritten notes to whichever cloud service you like, storing them online so you can always find them from your phone. And when the notebook is full, wipe it clean with the included microfiber cloth and start over again.

02 An electronics organizer that keeps the sundries tangle-free & easy to find Amazon ProCase Electronic Organizer Cord Pouch $17 See On Amazon That tangled mess of wires and assorted electronics in his laptop bag? That can be fixed with this electronics organizer case that has all the pockets, elastic straps, and zippered compartments those small items need to be brought to order. It folds into thirds, secures with the elastic strap, and tucks neatly into a bag. When he wants something, he can unroll it and find it quickly because of the total organization in there. “I can’t imagine life without it,” reported one reviewer.

03 A personal fridge that will fit in the car or on your desk Amazon Chefman Mini Portable Personal Fridge $39 See On Amazon Keep this adorable personal fridge in the car so you always have a cold snack or beverage while you commute. Set it on your desk so there is always a cold drink within easy reach while you work. Or, use it to store cosmetics or medications in the bedroom or bath. It holds a six-pack, comes with both car and standard plugs, is available in four colors, and turns into a warmer with the flip of a switch.

04 A double eyeglass case for your glasses & contacts Amazon MoKo Double Eyeglass Case $15 See On Amazon This double eyeglass case is not only an excellent place to store your glasses when you aren’t wearing them, but it also has a storage area for your contacts and all of their accessories. This is the small carry-along eyecare kit everyone needs to keep glasses, contacts, and all their paraphernalia safe and at hand. The hinged case is wrapped in leather and comes in six colors and patterns.

05 The sonic toothbrush that’s small enough for travel Amazon Voom Sonic Go 1 Series Electric Toothbrush $16 See On Amazon That big, bulky electric toothbrush is not the only way to clean teeth with super-effective sonic vibrations. This affordable and pocket-sized electric toothbrush delivers 22,000 vibrations per minute, runs on batteries, fits in a travel bag, and has a vented lid to help keep it sanitary. It even has a timer to track your brushing progress. It comes in nine colors.

06 The phone mount that goes on your bike Amazon Roam Bike Phone Mount $13 See On Amazon Next time you head out on your bike to explore or commute, put your phone where you can see and use it from your seat. This bike phone mount firmly grips the handlebars and grabs your phone with a sturdy clamp as well as silicone corner grabbers so it sits safely within tapping range. You can rotate the phone 360 degrees, adjust the angle to suit you, and never fear that it will fall off. Over 38,000 people gave it five stars.

07 A whiskey crate filled with sipping essentials Amazon Mixology Whiskey Gift Set $24 See On Amazon There’s likely not a whiskey drinker alive who wouldn’t love to open this whiskey gift set filled with fun, high-quality sipping accoutrements. There are two 10-ounce glasses and eight whiskey stones in a decorative stand for chilling and sipping a fine spirit. Store the stones in the freezer and they will chill a drink without diluting it. There are also a pair of stone coasters with clever quotes about whiskey and a book of cocktail recipes for drink-making inspiration.

08 The battery organizer with a built-in tester Amazon The Battery Organizer & Tester $20 See On Amazon This battery organizer and tester will organize your battery collection so you can find the one you need when you need it. And, because it has a built-in tester it will save you the hassle of installing batteries just to find out if they still have power. It holds 93 batteries of various types and the clear cover makes it easy to assess your inventory at a glance. It comes in seven colors and many reviewers said it makes a great gift.

09 A big mug with a basketball hoop so you can play with your food Amazon MAX'IS Creations The Mug with a Hoop $26 See On Amazon Turn a cup of coffee or hot chocolate into a sport with this mug with a hoop. It makes adding a few marshmallows to your cocoa a test of hand/eye coordination and aim. Toss them through the hoop and they land in your hot beverage. You will want to use it for adding goldfish to soup, fruit to yogurt, and whatever food play you can think of.

10 The concert earplugs that protect hearing while letting you hear Vibes Hi-Fidelity Earplugs $29 See On Amazon Protect the hearing of all your concert-going people with these hi-fidelity earplugs that filter out damaging frequencies and lower the decibel level. They still let in the music and conversations so you don’t miss out. They come with a hard case for carrying them and multiple tips to get a perfect fit.

11 The exfoliating brush that helps prevent razor burn & ingrown hairs Amazon Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $9 See On Amazon This exfoliating brush is the secret to going through life without razor bumps and ingrown hairs. Gently brush your shaved and waxed areas with it on a regular basis to prevent those irritants from taking hold. It fits neatly into your palm so that exfoliating is as easy as scrubbing with a bar of soap and over 21,000 people reported that it works beautifully and gave it five stars.

12 This can cooler that’s also an insulated tumbler Amazon BrüMate Hopsulator DUO 2-in-1 Can Cooler $28 See On Amazon This clever can cooler doubles as an insulated tumbler so you can use it to sip your water or coffee all day then pop a beer (or soda) in it at the end of the day. That makes it a great gift to help any hard-working guy stay hydrated and enjoy a cold one that stays that way. It fits 12-ounce cans, holds 12 ounces of hot or cold beverages, has a splash-proof lid, and comes in 18 colors.

13 The beard-care kit that makes grooming more streamlined Amazon Tame the Wild's Beard Grooming Kit $30 See On Amazon For many people — even those with beards — beard grooming and maintenance is a complete mystery. This beard grooming kit is the key to unlocking that mystery. Once the beard owner enjoys a beard that has been washed in orange walnut beard soap, smoothed with a beeswax beard balm, moisturized in jojoba-infused beard oil, and combed lovingly with a two-sided wooden beard comb and boar’s head beard brush, they will appreciate the art of grooming — and look and smell better for it. “The perfect gift!” said more than one reviewer.

14 A multitool that looks like a hammer but is 12 tools in 1 Amazon RAK Multitool Hammer $25 See On Amazon What to give the man that has every tool? This hammer multitool that’s every tool he’s likely to need for ad hoc fixes. This way he doesn’t have to haul out that huge toolbox when something needs a quick repair. It looks like a hammer but it’s actually 12 tools, including a hammer. The saw, pliers, wire cutter, bottle opener, screwdrivers, and other tools open up like a Swiss army knife. It’s small enough to become part of his everyday carry or go into his bike or camping kit.

15 This chef’s knife that’s sharp, balanced, & affordable Amazon Master Maison Premium Chef's Knife Kitchen Set $21 See On Amazon When you have one good knife in the kitchen, it becomes the tool you reach for the most, especially if it’s an 8-inch chef’s knife. The blade of this gorgeous knife is made from a single piece of high-carbon steel so it will be that workhorse of kitchen tools. The triple riveted handle fits neatly in the hand and the knife is balanced and ultra-sharp. It comes with a knife sharpener and an edge guard.

16 The lightweight backpack that packs up small Amazon Venture Pal Foldable Backpack $23 See On Amazon This foldable backpack is perfect for packing along in a suitcase, pocket, or larger pack so you can pull it out, load it up, and carry home your farmers market finds or go on a day hike while on vacation. It’s tear-resistant, lightweight, has pockets for water bottles, holds lots of gear, and has a chest strap so the load won’t hurt your back. And it packs away into its own pocket and weighs only .7 pounds so you can easily bring it along.

17 A portable power bank that’s slim & smart Amazon Anker Portable Charger $22 See On Amazon This Anker portable charger is the perfect gift for almost anyone — especially at this under-$20 price. It’s slender and pocketable, powers an iPhone up more than twice, works with any phone and most small electronics, and can detect the power a gadget needs and deliver the right charge. A clear indicator on the side tells you how much power is in the tank. Choose black or white.

18 This fogless mirror that makes shower shaving easier Amazon ToiletTree Fogless Bathroom Mirror $18 See On Amazon Shaving in the shower is convenient and feels better for your beard and skin than doing it standing in front of the mirror. But seeing yourself in a fogged mirror can be a problem. This fogless mirror solves that problem. Fill the water chamber with water and the mirror won’t fog up, even in a hot shower. A squeegee is built in for quick mirror cleaning and it comes with a travel bag.

19 A 3-pack of durable iPhone charging cables Amazon FEEL2NICE iPhone Charger Cable (3-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Make everyone happy with these high-quality iPhone charger cables that are 10 feet long. They reach the outlet and are made from braided nylon that not only looks nice but is super durable. This is a pack of three and they come in four colors so you can spice up everyone’s daily charge. There are five lengths if a short cord — or an even longer one — is what’s needed.

20 These tie racks that store his tie collection in the closet Amazon Tenby Living Black Tie Rack (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon If people have been giving him ties as gifts for years, take it to the next level and give him an efficient way to store those ties. This two-pack of tie racks hangs those ties right in the closet next to his shirts and jackets. Each rack holds 20 ties and the hanger spins 360 degrees so he can see them all as he decides what to wear.

21 These 2 tactical flashlights that light up the night Amazon GearLight TAC LED Flashlight (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon These two super bright tactical flashlights are perfect for taking the dog out for a late-night walk, camping, or keeping on hand for power outages. They are small enough to stash in a bag or pocket or clip to your belt. The beam is wide and the lights are water-resistant and durable.

22 A slim trifold wallet that fits in his pocket Amazon TRAVANDO Trifold Wallet $20 See On Amazon This slim trifold wallet will fit easily in a back pocket, breast pocket, or front pocket — yet it has seven card pockets and a money clip so you can carry everything you need in it. There’s an outside slot to make pulling out your most-used card quick and easy and a clear ID slot inside for quickly flashing your credentials. It snaps closed to keep everything contained.

23 This light & packable travel towel that dries fast Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Travel Towel $16 See On Amazon This big, soft, and super absorbent travel towel is so light and packable that you can fit it in a daypack. But it’s roomy enough to wrap around you after a shower. It comes in its own travel bag. And it dries so quickly that you can shower and be on your way, without carting a wet towel along. Keep it in the car. Take it camping. Use it at the gym. It comes in five sizes and four colors.

24 The soft headband with built-in headphones for sleeping or running Amazon Perytong Headband Headphones $20 See On Amazon If noise distracts you from sleeping or working out, pull on these soft headband headphones and let some tunes help you get there. They connect to your phone wirelessly and have tiny speakers tucked into them so you can listen without worrying about wires or earbuds. They also keep your hair in check — and your ears warm — while you walk or run and listen to jams. They come in 14 colors.

25 This warm & stylish quilted flannel shirt jacket Amazon Wrangler Authentics Quilted Flannel Shirt Jacket $28 See On Amazon This quilted flannel shirt jacket is the warm layer that takes any T-shirt and cargo pants uniform from summer to cold weather. It will be much appreciated by anyone who receives it. The interior is padded with diamond quilting so it slides over clothes and keeps him warm. The soft flannel exterior comes in 10 flannel options, and a built-in hood brings both added warmth and style. Two side seam pockets keep his hands warm.

26 This beard bib so he never has to clean the bathroom after shaving Amazon Beard King Beard Bib Apron $20 See On Amazon Any man with a beard knows the post-shaving drill. At that moment, he has two options, and neither is pleasant: Clean the bathroom or face the wrath of anyone he lives with if he fails to clean it. This beard bib is the lesser-known third alternative: Prevent the mess. All he does is put on the bib, attach the corners to the mirror with its suction cups, and shave. All the whisker detritus lands neatly in the bib. Cleaning up is an easy shake into the trash.

27 A Frisbee that lights up the night games Amazon TOSY 36 and 360 LEDs Frisbee $34 See On Amazon Let the games continue into the night! This flying disc with 360 LEDs lights up the night so you can see to throw and catch it well after the sun goes down. It flies for 90 minutes on a single charge. The brightness is adjustable and you can even set a timer so it shuts itself off to end the game. Motion sensors turn the LEDs on and off to save battery life as you play.

28 These funny dress socks to add spice to the day job Amazon Luther Pike Seattle Funky Dress Socks $8 See On Amazon Socks are a totally useful and respectable gift, especially if they are these fun and funny dress socks emblazoned with everything from math and science to hot sauce and hot dogs. They are a cotton and microfiber blend for softness and durability and the heels and toes are reinforced.

29 The long-handled grill brush so his hands don’t get burned Amazon Estilo Long Grill Brush $14 See On Amazon Help the grill master keep his work surface clean with this long grill brush. The steel bristles live at the end of an 18-inch handle so that reaching the far-away surface of the grill is easy and no body parts will be burned in the process. The brush spirals for a precise cleaning surface.

30 A handsome firepit for outdoor parties Amazon Yaheetech Fire Pit Bowl $80 See On Amazon Take the party into the yard by sitting this hex-shaped fire pit out there. It looks great, even without a fire in it. And the large bowl of the fire bed makes building a roaring blaze super easy. The protective mesh lid keeps sparks and ash inside while letting warmth through. The heavy-duty (yet lightweight) construction will last through many years of warmth, ghost stories, and toasted marshmallows.

31 This toiletry bag that’s roomy, organized & hangs from a hook Amazon Wayfarer Supply Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag $13 See On Amazon You can pack every lotion, shaving tool, shampoo, and comb into this handy travel toiletry bag and bring it where you are going. When you arrive, hang it from a hook and it puts it all on display so you never have to unpack. It’s loaded with mesh pockets so you can see all your gear. A carry handle makes it easy to grab and bring to the bathroom. And a zip-out back pocket with clear pockets is perfect for jewelry and other small items. It comes in four colors.

32 A retro safety razor shaving kit Amazon Viking Revolution Luxury Safety Razor Shaving Kit $60 See On Amazon Give the gift of old-school shaving with this safety razor shaving kit that would be comfortable in a ‘40s black and white film. A shaving bowl, soap, and brush make lathering up a pleasant and accurate endeavor. The safety razor comes with a matching stand — that also holds the brush — and 10 extra blades. The included preshave oil and after-shave balm will leave his face fresh and soft.

33 The travel neck pillow that induces sleep Amazon Sunany Inflatable Neck Pillow $24 See On Amazon While everyone else on the flight is developing a kink in their neck and failing to sleep, you will be snoring away as the flight time flies and you enjoy dreamland. This inflatable neck pillow throws away the idea of holding your head up and invites you to lean forward and drift off. Tuck your hands through the side pockets and don the included earplugs and eye mask. Sweet dreams.

34 This charging station that handles all the gear Amazon Poweroni USB Charging Station Dock $35 See On Amazon This six-port charging station is the complete solution to all your charging snarls, dead devices, and tech sprawl. Each phone or tablet gets a slot where it rests on its edge to maximize space. Short charging cables connect the device to the charging port, and LED status lights tell you when a device is charged and ready to use. It all plugs into one outlet so you don’t have to spread your charging efforts all over the house.

35 A spine massager that’s so effective Amazon balanced body Sissel Spinefitter $129 See On Amazon This odd-looking contraption is a unique massager tool. It is made up of 28 interconnected balls designed to target the vertebral joints of your spine — they unlock tension like a deep-pressure massage you can do anytime all by yourself. Plop on it and help relax muscles and improve joint mobility, or use it to support yourself during exercise. It comes with directions and a carrying strap.

36 These magical fire packs that turn flames into colors Amazon Magical Flames Packets (12-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Give the tools to hone their inner wizard with these magical color flames packets. You have only to toss one to three of them on the fire and all witnesses will believe you are a powerful magician because the flames will instantly turn into rainbow colors and stay like that for a full hour. This is a pack of 12 so you can use this trick over and over again.

37 A lunch box that has all the briefcase vibes Amazon Upper Order Durable Insulated Lunch Box Tote $17 See On Amazon Pack your lunch without looking like you are headed to grade school by loading up this insulated lunch box with your adult victuals. (Or a PB&J. Do you.) It gives off briefcase vibes but holds lots of food. There’s a pocket inside the lid for a chiller or your utensils. It’s sized to accommodate bulky food storage containers. A back pocket carries your phone or other necessities. And there’s an optional shoulder strap as well as a top handle. It comes in four colors.

38 This tracker so he never loses his keys Amazon Tile Mate $25 See On Amazon Never losing the keys again is possible with this Tile Mate tracker. It attaches to your keyring, bag, luggage, or whatever you don’t want to lose. Now you can track it from your phone. If your lost item is nearby, it will show you precisely where it is on a map. If you left it somewhere far away, you can see where it was most recently since it will tap the network of Tile users to track it down for you. It will even let you know if you are about to leave the area without your keys so you don’t have to track them later.

39 A ping pong set that can make a game anywhere Amazon Nibiru Sport Ping Pong Set $35 See On Amazon Help him take his table tennis game up to pro level with this ping pong set he can set up anywhere. It comes complete with two rackets, four balls, a retractable net, and a carrying case. To set up a game on any reasonably sized table, simply clamp each end of the net to the table, hand out the paddles, and play.

40 These glass food storage containers for the best lunches Amazon FineDine Superior Glass Round Meal Prep Containers (3-Pack) $29 See On Amazon Create delicious lunches in advance by filling these glass meal prep containers with leftovers or assorted meats and vegetables and stacking them in the fridge. You can even bake casseroles and store them in the freezer since these are borosilicate glass that can go from the oven to the freezer. The lids snap closed and are leak free. At lunchtime, the dishes are pleasant to eat from, too.

41 The hat & helmet liner that handles sweat Amazon NoSweat Golf Hat Sweat Liner (6 Pack) $23 See On Amazon Stick this clever hat sweat liner inside a ball cap, helmet, or any hat that makes you sweat and it will absorb moisture so the headgear is more comfortable to wear. It also helps prevent sweat stains on your hat. They are so easy to use — just peel and stick. This is a six-pack so all your hats are covered.

42 The Echo Auto so Alexa can ride shotgun Amazon Echo Auto $15 See On Amazon Let your AI ride shotgun by installing this Echo Auto in the car. It rides on the dash or air vents and connects to your car’s stereo so you can stream music, take calls hands-free, ask Alexa about the weather or last night’s game, and get turn-by-turn directions to where you are going. Even an older car can have all the hands-free and streaming bling of modern times.

43 These lights that turn bike wheels into a safe & fun light show Amazon Activ Life LED Bike Wheel Lights $25 See On Amazon Make his ride the flashiest set of wheels on the road by installing the LED bike wheel lights among the spokes of his bike tires. His bike will be easier to see and safer, too. They are easy to install, run on batteries, and come in 13 colors.

44 A set of cedar planks for the best grilled food Amazon Primal Grilling Premium Cedar Planks $30 See On Amazon Transform a piece of fish or a steak by grilling it on these cedar planks. The meat — or vegetables — are imbued with a delicious smoked flavor as the cedar scorches on the grill and the food gently cooks. They prevent foods from falling between the grates, too. This is a five-pack of them that comes with a recipe book, all packed up in a burlap bag.

45 These wireless earbuds that hook over the ears Amazon Treblab X3 Pro Wireless Earbuds $70 See On Amazon Forget about earbuds that fall out or don’t fit. These wireless earbuds with ear hooks deliver sound while you work, work out, or walk. They get 45 hours of battery life with the included charging case, up to nine hours on a single charge, and are IPX7 waterproof so they won’t fizzle out if you get caught in a downpour.

46 The personal groomer that trims stray nose & eyebrow hairs Amazon SCHON Stainless Steel 3-in-1 Facial Hair Trimmer $15 See On Amazon This rechargeable eyebrow and facial hair trimmer is the little grooming tool he never knew he needed but will likely use constantly. It eliminates extra hairs from wherever they sprout and has attachments that put a clean edge on sideburns and tidy up unruly eyebrows quickly, easily, and with no pulling or pain.

47 This electronic tape measure for more accurate projects Amazon eTape16 Digital Electronic Tape Measure $40 See On Amazon Take the guesswork out of measuring things with this electronic tape measure that tells you your measurement — on the easy-to-read screen on top — precisely and digitally. A hold button lets you lock the tape. And there are three memory functions that remember what you just measured so you don’t have to measure again when you forget.

48 The camping hammock that makes outdoor sleeping so easy & comfy Amazon Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock $30 See On Amazon This camping hammock packs up so small that it’s a complete surprise when you climb into it and it’s the most comfortable place you’ve ever slept outside of your own bed. It’s easy to deploy at the campsite, too. Just attach the included straps to a couple of trees, hook the hammock to them, and sleep. The stuff sack it travels in turns into a pocket for your phone or water bottle. It comes in 15 colors and every outdoorsy type on your list wants one of them.

49 A vacuum cleaner that’s built for the car Amazon ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner $30 See On Amazon When a snacker spills crackers in the back seat, a hiker tracks dirt into the passenger side, or the dog unleashes sand all over the cargo area, this car vacuum cleaner will take care of that STAT. It plugs into the lighter, has a long cord so it can reach the trunk, and comes with attachments that suction out crevices, brush the carpets, and reach into cup holders and odd in-car storage areas.