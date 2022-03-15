The Grammys wants you to know that it’s in with the times. At least that’s the message the Recording Academy is sending with the announcement of its first slate of performers at the upcoming awards show. Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, BTS, Brandie Carlile, and Brothers Osborne — all of whom are nominees this year — are scheduled to perform at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The early roster appears to be deliberately appealing to a younger audience. While the Grammys have for years continued to flounder in maintaining its relevance (and taken fire from audiences and big artists alike over who performs, who gets nominated, and who wins), the top-billers here are heavily slanted toward a Gen Z demographic. Then again, the performances also naturally set the stage for what will likely be a night dominated by one or more of the acts themselves. Eilish is nominated for seven Grammys, Lil Nas X is nominated for five, and Rodrigo is nominated for seven.

The Grammys, hosted by comedian Trevor Noah, will take place at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET.