Harvey Weinstein is facing new charges in the U.K.

More charges have been brought against Harvey Weinstein, this time in the United Kingdom. Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division announced that the disgraced film producer is to be charged with two counts of indecent assault from an alleged incident occurring in August 1996.

"Charges have been authorized against Harvey Weinstein, 70, following a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation," Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement.

The new charges are the latest in a litany of others that Weinstein has already faced. He is currently serving a 23-year sentence after being found guilty of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and sexually assaulting a production assistant in 2006. He is in a California jail, awaiting a separate trial over the assault of five other women. News of Weinstein’s decades-long pattern of assault and harassment became a cultural flashpoint in 2017 that birthed the #MeToo movement.

The U.K. charges, whose alleged victim is an unnamed woman now in her 50s, are the first to come after U.K. police declared in 2017 that they were investigating seven allegations of sexual assault and harassment against Weinstein.