Here are 50 gifts people want the most this year, based on Amazon data

Amazon takes all the guesswork out of gift-giving. Though it may seem like there are almost too many presents on the e-tailer, I’m here to tell you that these best-selling gifts that are frequently added to wish lists are guaranteed successes.

To help you figure out what exactly to give this year, I’ve compiled a list of all the items that are in high demand right now so that you know what to head toward first. And don’t forget to pick up something for yourself too.

01 A cold brew maker that can make 4 servings at a time Amazon Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Maker, 33.8 oz. $20 See On Amazon This cold brew maker comes with a 1-quart or 2-quart pitcher, equating to 4 or 8 cups of coffee. It’s made of shatterproof, BPA-free plastic that won’t stain or hold on to any smells, no matter how often it’s used. The fine mesh filter is hidden under the airtight lid. The tight close and silicone handle help avoid spills and leaks by giving you better control over every pour.

02 A pack of shower steamers that are made with calming essential oils Amazon Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack) $20 See On Amazon As these shower steamers melt away when placed near water (both hot and cold), they release a calming steam with the scent of an essential oil. This six-pack comes with menthol and eucalyptus, lemongrass and coconut, grapefruit, and other fragrances that transform your space into a spa. They’ll encourage you to unwind after a long day without damaging plumbing or leaving any stains on your bathroom glass or tiles.

03 This moon lamp with 16 different color options Amazon BRIGHTWORLD Moon Lamp $30 See On Amazon This moon lamp will light up your room in a unique way. The realistic sphere is made with 3D technology and equipped with 16 different color settings. The wireless remote can control the lamp and make the lights flash, fade, dim, or strobe. You can also use the touch control to turn it on. The beautiful glow can last for up to 12 hours before being recharged.

04 A cult-favorite lip mask that’s packed with nourishing ingredients Amazon LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask $24 See On Amazon While this lip sleeping mask is intended to nourish throughout the night, its hydrating ingredients are great to use at any point of the day to soothe chapped lips. It’s full of coconut oil, vitamin C, and other powerful antioxidants that smooth the surface and leave lips looking glowy and plump. Customers report having less flakiness and softness that lasts up to eight hours. Plus, it comes in delicious scents like vanilla, gummy bear, and classic berry.

05 This durable water bottle that allows you to infuse fruits & herbs Amazon Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle - 32 oz $14 See On Amazon This isn’t your average high-quality plastic water bottle. Nope, this BPA-free drinkware comes with a removable infuser that allows you to flavor your H2O with fruits or herbs naturally. If the fruits soak for a few hours, you’ll have flavorful hydration at your fingertips. But don’t worry — the nonslip grip ensures that this water bottle will stay in your hands.

06 This seat gap filler that stops things from ending up under the seats Amazon Drop Stop The Original Patented Car Seat Gap Filler $25 See On Amazon Pop in this car seat gap filler to avoid spending too much time searching the floor for that dropped chapstick. The padded piece works with most vehicles and prevents messes from gathering under your seat. This pack comes with two gap fillers because you will want this genius device next to every seat.

07 A stainless steel water bottle that keeps drinks cold for 24 hours Amazon Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid $37 See On Amazon Made of pro-grade stainless steel, this reusable water bottle is built to last. It has a powder coating that resists scratches and a carrying loop built into the lid to avoid any falls in the first place. The lid is leak-proof and has a pop-up straw. This design avoids letting air in so that any liquid can stay cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12. The bottle is available in 24 ounces, 32 ounces, and 40 ounces.

08 This cozy beanie that provides hands-free lighting Amazon Etsfmoa Rechargeable Lighted Beanie $14 See On Amazon In addition to keeping your ears and head warm and cozy, this light-up beanie makes it easier to work hands-free or stay safer during a night run. The LED light slides right into the front panel and gives you three adjustable brightness settings. It lasts for up to eight hours at a time and can be recharged via USB. Plus, it’s completely waterproof, so you don’t have to think twice about going out in the rain. Available colors: 20

09 A curtain of LED string lights that can be used indoors & outdoors Amazon Twinkle Star Curtain String Lights $18 See On Amazon These curtain string lights will make any space feel more magical. One piece has 330 LED lights that project a warm white glow, and they work indoors and outdoors. Explore the eight settings to have them twinkle, fade, go on in waves, and more, depending on whether you want the vibe to be party-ready or simply chic.

10 This galaxy projector that’s also a Bluetooth speaker Amazon Star Projector, Rossetta Galaxy Projector for Bedroom $40 See On Amazon Feel as though you’re sleeping among the stars with this galaxy projector. It uses 16 different color combinations to mimic a night sky that looks like the Northern Lights. At the same time, it can be used as a white noise machine with eight different sounds or as a Bluetooth speaker. The display can even sync up to the music you play. And to avoid leaving it on for too long, just set up its automatic timer.

11 A pack of sheet masks that are infused with favorite skincare ingredients Amazon GLAM UP Facial Sheet Masks (12-Pack) $11 See On Amazon With 12 different facial sheet masks in this pack, there’s one for nearly every skin concern you may want to address. This variety pack comes with fan-favorite ingredients infused, including masks with tea tree oil, avocado oil, green tea, shea butter, aloe, and more to brighten, rejuvenate, revive, or soothe your face. Each layered sheet firmly adheres to the skin so you can go about the house without worrying about it slipping off.

12 A 2-pack of toilet night lights that can change between 16 different colors Amazon Chunace 2 Pack Toilet Night Lights $16 See On Amazon They may seem like a gag gift, but this two-pack of toilet night lights is actually handy. No need to wipe bleary eyes for late-night bathroom trips because these lights have a motion sensor that detects motion within 5 feet. They come with 16 different colors and five levels of brightness too, so in addition to making a toilet more functional, they make the household necessity fun.

13 The Fire TV Stick that has 270,000 five-star reviews Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick $24 See On Amazon To access over a million movies and TV episodes and nearly every streaming service and music subscription, plug in Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. The Alexa-powered voice remote lets you search without having to slowly type on the screen and even has shortcut buttons to some favorites like Netflix. And if you don’t have subscriptions set up at the moment, you can still enjoy over 200,000 free options.

14 A soft-bristle scalp massager that really gets product out of your hair Amazon HEETA Hair Massager $8 See On Amazon The gentle silicone bristles of this scalp massager can be used on wet or dry hair. In addition to helping get rid of product buildup, using it on your head will increase blood circulation which in turn can promote hair growth. The massage also acts as an exfoliation that can decrease dandruff and ease itchiness.

15 These nonslip coasters that look like retro vinyl records Amazon Ankzon Set of 6 Retro Vinyl Record Coasters $11 See On Amazon The audiophile in your life will delight in these coasters, which are designed to look like old 45s. If you look closer at the song titles of these record-inspired pieces, you’ll see they have fitting names, like “No Marks On The Table” and “Tea Time (Don’t Spill This).” In addition to the kitschy look, these coasters are practical and have a nonslip rubber backing that protects your surfaces.

16 A gua sha & jade roller set to reduce puffiness Amazon BAIMEI Rose Quartz Roller and Gua Sha $20 See On Amazon To wind down at the end of the day or take a second to yourself before starting the day, add this gua sha and jade roller to your routine. The genuine stone cools and massages the face as it’s used. The soothing roller and jaw sculpter can even reduce puffiness and brighten the complexion. Use it to work in your serums to get two steps done in one.

17 This sleek-looking cat water fountain with a carbon filtration system Amazon PETLIBRO Cat Water Fountain $34 See On Amazon With filters that are equipped with activated carbon and medical stone, this pet water fountain removes all contanimants (like heavy metals and even odors) from your kitty’s water supply. It has a motor that is nearly silent but automatically fills the top dish with water. It can release it in two different ways, as a free-falling stream or a bubbling fountain. Both will attract your furry friend to drink more and get the proper amount they need.

18 These LED car lights that sync up with the music playing Amazon Govee Interior Car Lights $20 See On Amazon The ride into work may not been as dreadful if your giftee had these interior car lights brightening things up. This pack comes with four LED light strips that can shift between 16 million different color shades and sync up to the music being played. They can be hidden on the floors and tucked into the side door for a customized look that’ll brighten every corner.

19 A 14-piece set of makeup brushes that reviewers are obsessed with Amazon BS-MALL Premium Synthetic Makeup Brush Set (14-Pieces) $15 See On Amazon This makeup brush set is perfect for anyone from a pro who is constantly experimenting with looks to a beginner who doesn’t know exactly where to start. The set even comes with an instruction sheet that explains the use of each. Inside the stand-up holder are 14 pieces, ranging from precision eyeliner brush to a fluffy blending brush. The vegan bristles are made of silky nylon that won’t fray or fall out with use, which is why these brushes have over 82,000 five-star reviews.

20 These moisture-wicking leggings that are lined with toasty fleece Amazon BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings With Pockets $31 See On Amazon You can go out in just a pair of leggings — if it’s this pair. On the outside, they’re made of a moisture-wicking material while, on the inside, they’re lined with warm fleece that can stand against the cold. The pair also has two side pockets to hold essentials and a hidden pocket on the waistband that can perfectly fit your keys or chapstick. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

Available styles: 22

21 A best-selling mascara that won’t clump or flake Amazon essence cosmetics Lash Princess Mascara $5 See On Amazon Even though it costs a fraction of what other brands do, this mascara can’t be beat. It has over 213,000 five-star reviews, with customers raving about its ability to lengthen, volumize, and make their lashes appear fuller. Plus, the formula will last all day without flaking or rubbing away. Your lashes will be clump-free, making your eyes look bigger and more awake. And, best of all, the product is cruelty-free and not tested on animals.

22 These jar-shaped glasses with silicone-sealed lids Amazon Netany Drinking Glasses with Bamboo Lids (4-Piece Set) $23 See On Amazon These glasses have a unique can shape, which is topped off by a bamboo lid that with a straw hole to go with the glass pieces that are included. Underneath the wood top is a silicone ring that creates an airtight seal so that nothing spills while entertaining. Plus, in addition to the straws, the set comes with two cleaning brushes to get into those hard-to-reach areas.

23 A facial cleansing brush that exfoliates away dull skin cells Amazon Olay Facial Cleansing Brush $27 See On Amazon This facial cleansing brush is all your giftee needs for better exfoliation. Its soft bristles will leave them with a glowing and smooth surface thanks to this brush’s two different speeds. It leads to a deep clean that wipes away dead skin cells for a fresh face that can better absorb all their creams and serums.

24 A mini waffle maker with a nonstick plate that’s easy to clean Amazon DASH Miniature Waffle Maker $10 See On Amazon Perfect for those who live alone or don’t have any cabinet space that they can sacrifice, this mini waffle maker is just 6.4 inches wide but makes the perfect quick breakfast. And if they’re not in the mood for waffles, they can even whip up some hash browns, biscuits, or cookies. Everything will take just minutes and slide right off the nonstick plates.

25 This electric lighter with a flexible gooseneck Amazon Meiruby Electric Rechargeable USB Candle Lighter $14 See On Amazon For anyone who has a house full of candles or is constantly going on camping trips, this electric lighter will come in handy. The flameless device is safe to keep around and won’t emit any smell or smoke. It’s also completely windproof and splash-proof, so that they can get a fire going no matter the conditions. All they have to do is direct the flexible gooseneck in the direction they need, turn off the safety, press a button to generate the spark, and walk away worry-free thanks to the 10-second automatic shut-off.

26 This best-selling car phone mount that can pivot 225 degrees Amazon iOttie Dash & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder $17 See On Amazon This phone mount can adhere to a windshield or dashboard, giving it more options than most phone mounts on the market. The arms automatically lock in the sides of the phone and creates a sturdy grip once it touches the back trigger, and you only need one hand to put your phone in or take it out. The holder has a telescopic arm that can pivot 225 degrees and extend from 4 to 6.5 inches to give them a closer reach.

27 This handheld car vacuum that has handy attachments & a 16-foot cord Amazon ThisWorx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner $30 See On Amazon For those who treat their cars as an extension of their home, this portable vacuum cleaner makes it easy to keep everything neat and tidy — no matter how many commutes and snack times the vehicle has seen. It comes with three different heads (a flathead hose, an extension tube, and a brush head) so they can attack every single inch of the interior, no matter how awkward the space. It can be connected via the 16-foot cord or by plugging in to a cigarette lighter port.

28 A glass popcorn popper that doubles as a butter melter & bowl Amazon Ecolution Microwave Popcorn Popper $16 See On Amazon Made of temperature-safe glass, this popcorn popper not only makes it easy to prepare a delicious snack but is also an adorable serving bowl. The wide mouth makes it easy to pop in up to 3 quarts worth of kernels and gives enough space for everyone to reach in and grab. Before placing it in the microwave, use the perforated lid to place a piece of butter, so it can melt as the popcorn pops.

29 This heated blanket that can be plugged into the car Amazon Stalwart Heated Fleece Blanket $24 See On Amazon Be sure that the couch isn’t the only place your love one enjoys true comfort by gifting them this heated blanket that can be plugged into the car’s cigarette lighter. The lightweight fleece (that won’t fray or pill) is easy to transport but heavy enough to make you feel as though you’re wrapped in a warm cocoon while on that long road trip. It’ll remain heated until it’s unplugged, and there’s no settings to fuss around with.

30 The fan-favorite wireless earbuds with a 10-hour playtime Amazon TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds $23 See On Amazon A little run in the rain won’t do anything to these wireless earbuds, because they are so waterproof that they can be submerged up to a meter deep for 30 minutes. Despite their durability, they have a powerful bass and clear treble that can blast on for 10 hours at a time before needing to be recharged. The pair is also designed ergonomically with the perfect curve to follow the natural contour of the ears, which is why they have over 219,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

31 An ice roller that can be used to massage tense temples Amazon ESARORA Ice Roller $13 See On Amazon This ice roller can do it all, whether your giftee wants to eliminate unwanted puffiness in the morning or release tension at night. Popping it in the freezer for a few hours will give it a smooth and cooling surface that can help calm the skin. And that isn’t restricted to just the face either. They can use it on their arms, legs, neck, or anywhere else where they may need some relief.

32 This resusable notebook that can transfer writing to your phone Amazon Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook - Lined $24 See On Amazon This reusable notebook comes with 36 pages, all of which can be wiped clean with a microfiber cloth so they can be used time and time again. But before they erase their notes, stories, or grocery lists, your giftee can transfer that work to Google Drive, Dropbox, or any other cloud service by scanning the page and using the app. This makes it easier to find keywords when preparing for class or going over a meeting.

33 This cafe-worthy pour-over coffee maker that can brew a liter at once Amazon Bodum Pour-Over Coffee Maker $20 See On Amazon As adorable and compact as this pour-over coffee maker is, it can actually brew up to eight cups at a time. It has a built-in stainless steel filter that keeps in all grinds and avoids using paper filters that can alter the test of a blend. To pour in the hot water, just hold it by the removable cork cuff that protects hands from the heat.

34 A cleaning gel that gets the dust out of every nook & cranny Amazon PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel $7 See On Amazon No matter how small a brush is, it won’t be able to get rid of every bit of dust and dirt like this cleaning gel can. This sticky solution gets into every crack and crevice so that their car, keyboard, or anything else will be left spotless. It’s also lightly fragranced, so that a refreshing smell is left behind to revive the area.

35 This reading light that lightly rests on your neck Amazon Glocusent Neck Reading Light $20 See On Amazon Anyone who is always reading or working on-the-go will get a ton of use out of this reading light. The lightweight device is worn right around the neck and has an LED light at either end that can switch between three different color modes (from a cool white to a warm yellow). It also has bendable arms so that the brightness can be directed wherever it’s needed most. It will last for up to 80 hours before having to be recharged by USB-C.

36 A set of sauce holders that securely clip into car vents Amazon Saucemoto Dip Clip (2 Pack) $11 See On Amazon For the friend who will snack no matter where they are, grab them this duo of sauce holders so that eating in the car won’t be as much of a mission. The clips snap right into any car vent and comes with a reusable pot so they can enjoy their own sauce from home. But, if they want to just use the container from their favorite food chain, they can pop the pot out and put in the disposable one instead.

37 An adorable, easy-to-learn card game with a 4.8-star rating Amazon Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza $10 See On Amazon With over 35,000 five-star reviews, Amazon shoppers love Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza. It’s not just a funny name — this card game is an easy-to-learn activity suited for all ages, and it’s like a mix of speed and a funny word game. Some cards have special actions tied to them, too, which will lead to tons of laughs.

38 These quirky chopsticks that light up like lightsabers Amazon ChopSabers Lightsaber Chopsticks $13 See On Amazon Make dinnertime a little more fun with these lightsaber chopsticks. This two-pack comes with a blue and red pair that glow as if they’re from a galaxy far, far away. Each is made out of BPA-free plastic and can be turned off if they need a night without the bright LED lights. This is a gift that is certain to impress guests and sci-fi fans alike.

39 This Bluetooth-enabled headband that’s comfy enough to sleep in Amazon Perytong Bluetooth Sleep Headphones $16 See On Amazon Made with a breathable, stretchy, and moisture-absorbing material, this headband is a comfortable thing to wear whether they’re lounging, working out, or even sleeping. What makes this lightweight headband even better is its built-in speakers and Bluetooth compatibility, which allows the wearer to listen to podcasts, music, or white noise without disturbing anyone around them.

40 These chic glass mugs with cool-touch handles Amazon Sweese Double Walled Insulated Mugs (2 Pack) $28 See On Amazon These glass mugs will upgrade the look of their kitchen and give it a more sophisticated feel. The walls are insulated so that the pair can handle both hot and cold drinks, but the handles will stay cool through it all. These mugs are also wide enough so that their hands can comfortably fit around them without having to squeeze.

41 A digital meat thermometer that works in just 3 seconds Amazon KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer $16 See On Amazon This digital meat thermometer can help anyone become more of a professional in the kitchen — or on the grill. In just three seconds, it gives an accurate reading that can be displayed in either Fahrenheit or Celsius, down to .1 degrees. Its face also has a chart for when they need a reminder of what temperature means medium-rare or when a chicken breast is cooked through.

42 This set of cooling pillows that are filled with gel fiber Amazon Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (2-Pack) $30 These cooling pillows are so comfortable that you’ll probably want to grab a pair for yourself as well. They’re made with a super plush gel fiber that helps regulate your temperature as you sleep. They’re also filled with memory foam to help give the neck support. Their fiber exterior is fade- and stain-resistant, yet another key feature that helped these pillows receive over 147,000 five-star reviews.

43 These brightening eye masks that are made with 24-karat gold Amazon 24K Gold Eye Mask (20 Pairs) $15.99 See On Amazon These eye masks that are made with 24-karat gold are as luxurious as they sound. The silky gel pieces adhere to the delicate under eye area and help brighten and decrease puffiness thanks to nourishing ingredients like glycerin. After just 20 minutes, they’ll be glowing and looking as though they got a full eight hours of sleep even when they didn’t.

44 A wedge pillow that can help with back pain Amazon Cushy Form Knee Pillow $17 See On Amazon Adding this wedge pillow to their bed can help with hip and lower back pain. The piece is made from firm memory foam that promotes spine alignment and stabilizes the joints. This reduces bone-on-bone distress and makes it easier to get comfortable. The removable lining can be thrown in the washing machine and it even comes with a travel case so it can be brought with them everywhere.

45 This pack of wine aerators that intensify the flavor Amazon Cushy Form Knee Pillow $12.95 See On Amazon Anyone who enjoys a glass every now and then will have their mind blown by this two-pack of wine aerators. Made with a stainless steel plate regulator, the compact piece evenly distributes oxygen into every pour so that the underlying flavors and body are brought out in every single glass. This pack comes with two so that they don’t have to wash it in order to enjoy two different blends at a party.

46 An easy-to-use makeup brush cleaner that washes & dries Amazon Neeyer Automatic Makeup Brush Cleaner $20 See On Amazon This makeup brush cleaner does the work that they don’t want to. The kit comes with an electric brush spinner and eight different sized rubber collars. Any size brush can be attached and spun in the included bowl. In just seconds, the bristles will be free of built-up makeup and dust. Then, they can lift the spinner up in the bowl and turn it on again to instantly dry the tool as well.

47 This breathable bath pillows that supports achy muscles Amazon Bath Haven Bath Pillow $26 See On Amazon This large bath pillow has even space to support their head, neck, back, and shoulders as they rest in the tub. And since it’s made of a breathable mesh, it won’t get soggy and will easily dry when hung on the hook that’s attached to its top. It has six suction cups on the back that keep in securely in place so that they don’t have to constantly fidget in order to get comfortable in the tub.

48 This fan-favorite card game that’s full of random humor Amazon Exploding Kittens Original Edition $12 See On Amazon Exploding Kittens is a hilarious card game that’s quickly become a cult favorite — just peep its 67,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. What makes this so fun? It’s a mix of Russian roulette, a strategy game, and internet humor. It’s pretty easy to learn, too, which makes it ideal for parties.

49 This massage gun that works quietly to provide relief Amazon Massage Gun Deep Tissue $39 See On Amazon With 10 different heads and 20 different speeds, this massage gun is built to tackle any ache and pain. The high-power motor works quietly but quickly to relieve sore muscles, promote blood circulation, and decompose lactic acid. It’s safe to use on any body part, including the neck. And it can safely be taken anywhere by using the sturdy carrying case.