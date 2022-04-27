How to go viral with a TikTok trending sound

Like millions of people, I joined TikTok during the pandemic — and quickly fell down its rabbit hole of major vibes and quick dopamine hits.

But TikTok can also be overwhelming if you don’t understand its particular language. As users know, the fun of the app often comes from videos that play with the inside joke or format of a trend — often, specifically, a TikTok trending “sound.” If you’re a creator looking to capitalize on a trending sound, how do you do it? And how do you make it gain traction or, just maybe, even go viral? I spoke with TikTok coach Jonathan Betournay to get the lowdown.

Here are his tips on how to make a successful TikTok based on a trending sound.