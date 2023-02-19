Socks With Swagger? Yep — Don't Miss The Muhammad Ali Collection

For socks that pack a sartorial punch, look no further than the Muhammad Ali x London Sock Company collection. It’s the first release in the brand’s ICONS series, and these limited edition socks are quite the luxe match for the GOAT. Pull on a pair, and you might just find yourself walking with some of Ali’s signature swagger.

The team at London Sock Company believes a pair of socks has the power to transform your style and in doing so alter your state of mind — so how would your day look if you started with a pair of socks designed with the great Muhammad Ali in mind?

The greatest boxer of all time had a special affinity for London, and this limited edition collection was made with the icon’s confidence, drive, and style in mind. Made from a Scottish Lisle cotton blend in a tight knit designed to hit mid-calf, these socks are definitely an investment, though the brand promises it’s a worthwhile upgrade. London Sock Company guarantees you’ll be satisfied, and should you have any issues in the first year, they’ll replace your socks — no questions asked. Also, just fyi, these socks are officially licensed by Muhammad Ali Enterprises.

1. The Full Collection

Go all in on this ICONS series with the full box from the collection — six pairs of the limited edition socks in the brand’s signature ribbing with the Muhammad Ali silhouette logo in gold embroidery. This set includes neutral hues for everyday wear, in shades of gray, navy, and black, as well as eye-catching red and saffron for signature looks.

2. The 3-Pair Box

Upgrade your sock drawer with the People’s Champ box, which features three pairs of the limited edition cotton-blend socks. In this set you get a trio of the ribbed socks with one each in black, saffron, and vibrant red.

3. A Single Luxe Pair

If you’re interested in just one or two pairs of the Muhammad Ali socks, snag them in any of the six available colors. Maybe a go-to black and a show-stopping red in the mix?

4. The 3-Pair Box In Goes-With-Everything Neutrals

Or stock up on luxe basics with this set of three socks in shades of gray and black, which are easy to tie into any outfit. The gold-embroidered Muhammad Ali logo really elevates this classic sock, and it’ll instantly step up your ‘fit.