Jennifer Lopez shared the details of her surprise Vegas wedding to Ben Affleck

After a courtship dating all the way back to the early aughts, Bennifer tied the knot this past weekend. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were wed in an intimate Vegas ceremony, and the triple threat took to her newsletter, On the J.Lo, to share details about the romantic affair. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” Lopez wrote.

She continued about the saccharine scene, “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing— for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

It sounds like the couple got exactly the whirlwind, yet casual elopement they were looking for, almost missing the ceremony completely. Lopez explained, “We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra and he was in bed).” Then, “with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives.”

The couple was infamously engaged back in 2002, only to part ways before wedding in 2004. Even back then their romance was a media frenzy, egged on by the film they made together, the 2003 flop Gigli. Both parties went on to marry and have children with others, only to reunite last year, with Affleck quickly surprise proposing this past April. Of their ups and downs, Lopez reflected, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.” Adding, “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at twelve thirty in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with.” She ended her post also revealing her name change: “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for. With love, Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

I’m not crying, you’re crying.