J. Lo used gender-neutral pronouns to introduce her child

Jennifer Lopez knows how to be a supportive parent. Performing at the Los Angeles Dodgers Blue Diamond Gala recently, the singer introduced her child, Emme Maribel Muñiz, using they/them pronouns before bringing them out to sing a duet.

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this,” Lopez told the crowd before the duo sang Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years” together. “And I ask them to sing with me all the time and they won’t, so this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked, and pricey. They cost me when they come out. But they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time."

The introduction at the Blue Diamond Gala was ostensibly the first time Lopez publicly used gender-neutral pronouns for the 14-year-old Emme, who is one-half of a set of twins that Lopez shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Emme, who took the stage with a rainbow microphone in hand, had previously joined Lopez on stage during the singer’s Super Bowl LIV halftime show in 2020, singing “Born in the USA” and “Let’s Get Loud.”