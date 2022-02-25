Jimmy Kimmel found the perfect way to show just how laughable Tucker Carlson is

Tucker Carlson is a cartoon villain that became a real boy, spewing a mix of agitating insults and slack-jawed incredulity that makes conservatives love him. He’s the mascot on a label of hot sauce — and inflame, he will.

But somehow, despite being factually inaccurate and morally reprehensible most of the time, he’s like teflon. He doesn't care if the left disintegrates his arguments and calls him names; he’ll be back on TV the same night spewing more vitriol. But leave it to known funny man, Jimmy Kimmel, to find a way to blow down America’s biggest blowhard. And the answer wasn’t by throwing stones — it was by literally slowing him down. Kimmel introduced last night the first segment of “Drunk Tucker Putin,” and it might be the first time Carlson has gotten properly humiliated by his liberal foes.

Now that we are witnessing the horrific invasion of a sovereign nation by Russia in Ukraine, we need a legitimate push back against the American inciting machines who want to profit off of misinformation and division. And apparently, comedy is the best vehicle. Figures like Carlson have gotten enough play out of turning the pandemic into a political circus. We cannot suffer through the biggest global conflict since World War II while talking heads like him go on television to stoke confusion. The impact of his foolishness has ramifications beyond the domestic US now.

As the world has been reacting to and protesting the invasion of Ukraine, Carlson ranted this week, “Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him? Has he shipped every middle-class job in my town to Russia? Did he manufacture a worldwide pandemic that wrecked my business and kept me indoors for two years? Is he teaching my children to embrace racial discrimination? Is he making fentanyl? Is he trying to snuff out Christianity? Does he eat dogs? These are fair questions, and the answer to all of them is no.” The absurd soliloquy ended up being played with Russian subtitles on Russian news stations as pro-Putin propaganda.

So thanks to Jimmy Kimmel for delivering the loudest “Go home, you’re drunk” to Carlson we could ask for. More Drunk Putin Carlson segments, please.