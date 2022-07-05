Macy Gray came out as a TERF, and J.K. Rowling wasted no time showing her support

Macy Gray has entered the transphobic chat. And of course, known transphobic troll JK Rowling was quick to offer her support.

Gray appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, and said that she doesn’t think transgender women should be allowed to compete against cisgender women in sports. “Just because you go and change your parts doesn't make you a woman, sorry,” she said. “...If you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will, because that's what you want. But that doesn't make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got a surgery.” She added: “people will probably hate me for saying this.”

Morgan naturally ate it up, suggesting that public figures were too scared to weigh in on the topic and label what a woman is. Gray animatedly agreed, describing a woman as “a human being with boobs. How about you start there? And a vagina.” Morgan added that he didn’t support transgender women with “physical superior bodies” in sports, while Gray went on to be heartbreakingly exclusionary. “A woman goes through a completely unique experience, and surgery and finding yourself doesn't change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? You can't have that just because you want to be a woman.”

The duo also discussed JK Rowling on the show. Morgan pointed out that the author has been widely criticized for her stance as a TERF (trans exclusionary radical feminist), prompting Gray to say, “I don't think you should be called transphobic just because you don't agree. … There is a lot of judgement and throwing stones at people for just saying what it is.”

JK Rowling reciprocated support for Gray on Tuesday. The Harry Potter scribe retweeted Gray’s rebuttal to a criticism saying, “truth hurts,” and added, “Today feels like a good day to ensure I've bought Macy Gray's entire back catalogue.” Rowling also retweeted podcaster Stephen Knight’s comment, “Bette Midler and Macy Gray aren't receiving pushback because they said something hateful or inaccurate. They are being demonized as heretics for rejecting the dogmas of a new religion. This is how blasphemy law works [in] the digital era.”

Gray’s comments come after she already received backlash for suggesting that the American flag should be altered by changing the colors of the stars. When Morgan asked her if she still felt that way, she said she was excited to discuss the topic again. “My idea was to make the stars the colors of all of us. So there would be a star representing you, one representing me, one representing everybody in the room,” she said. “So that way you look up to the flag, you feel welcome, you feel included, you feel like you belong there.” While Gray might want the flag to stand for inclusion, she certainly doesn’t seem to care if that inclusion is extended to transgender women.