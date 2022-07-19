Jordan Peele hints at a Get Out sequel

Jordan Peele’s new meta sci-fi, horror thriller, Nope, premieres this week, and anticipation for the acclaimed director’s third foray into the genre is high. The film focuses on a brother and sister (Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who run a horse ranch for film productions. When a malevolent force appears in the sky, they make it their mission to document it, making the film a commentary on society’s obsession with consuming spectacle to its own detriment.

Peele’s work tends to always have a message hidden within its immaculate execution of storytelling and performances. His second film Us was a nightmarish look into societal mirrors and self-perception. But no film of the auteurs has captured audiences quite like his debut Get Out. The Oscar-winning effort used the horror genre to comment on the realities of racism in 21st-century America. And now, the director is saying that a sequel is not out of the question.

In an interview with the AP, Peele said “Never say never” to the possibility of revisiting Get Out’s premise. “There’s certainly a lot to talk about left. We’ll see,” he commented, adding that he wants to continue making movies “that grapple with big societal issues.” He continued, “I feel like I’m off to the races. I just don’t know if I could limit how many films I have that are me. I’m starting to lose sight of what I would be doing if I wasn’t doing movies like this. So I would say the project has extended.” Peele’s comments track considering that he reportedly writes through filming and looks at the conversation that his work sparks as part of the whole. With the massive fan response to Get Out, it would only be natural then that there’s something left to say.

Get Out follows the terrifying plight of Chris (also played by Kaluuya, a performance which earned him an Oscar nomination) as he’s taken home by his girlfriend (Allison Williams) to meet her parents (Bradley Whitford and Catherine Keener). Chris feels something is off, as he finds himself in a whirlwind of racial microaggressions from his girlfriend’s white family and friends, and strange behavior from the few Black people he meets. His intuition proves correct, as it turns out that the family is running a horrific auction ring for Black bodies to steal through hypnosis in order to live out twisted, racist fantasies.

What if the sequel is actually a prequel, that shows how the Armitage family came up with the evil transplantation process in the first place? Or tracks Chris and his TSA buddy Rod’s mission to track down the white families who have already commissioned the “service” for themselves? Wherever the story would end up going, Peele has our money if he decides to move forward with it.