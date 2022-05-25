Kate Moss says that Johnny Depp never abused her

In the latest update from the messy, inflammatory Johnny Depp. vs. Amber Heard defamation trial, model Kate Moss has taken the stand to testify about allegations of Depp physically assaulting her.

Moss dated Depp from 1994 to 1998, and she was called to the stand after Heard referenced a rumor that he pushed Moss down a set of stairs. Moss clarified under oath that was not the case.

In a virtual testimony, She testified that the incident in question happened during a trip to Jamaica. “We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm, and as I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” Moss recalled. “And I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain.” She added that Depp “carried me to my room and got me medical attention.” When asked if she was ever abused by Depp she said plainly, “No. He never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs.” She was on the stand for five minutes, and Heard’s lawyers did not cross-examine her. Closing arguments are expected to be made by the end of the week.

The Depp vs. Heard trial has held the attention of the media and the public for weeks. The proceedings have covered everything from the absurd, such as threatening text messages referencing Monty Python and the now infamous incident that resulted in feces being found in Depp’s bed, to the much more serious allegations of abuse and sexual assault by Heard. The trial has been a case study in voyeurism and celebrity, as well as the terrifying realities of toxic relationships. The sooner it’s over, the better.