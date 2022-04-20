Kendrick Lamar is prepping the latest installment of a fan favorite

If you weren’t sure it was real, Kendrick Lamar’s album rollout is officially underway. After announcing the title and May 13, 2022 release date of his new record, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, via a memo on his website earlier this week, the rapper may be hinting at a new song that would likely be titled “The Heart Pt. V.”

On Tuesday, a new page titled “theheart” in the URL appeared on his spare site, containing 399 file folders, all of which lead to a 404 page. One version of the page is a jumble of folders that can be moved around and containing one blacked-out folder labeled “important,” while another version is an organized grid with “folder 327” blacked-out.

Notably, the title of the page is likely a reference to his fan favorite “The Heart” songs, a series of stream-of-consciousness tracks that he’s released throughout the years. But he’s used two of the songs to set the tone for the upcoming album: “The Heart Pt. 3 (Will You Let It Die?)” was released days before his major label debut good kid, m.A.A.d city in 2012, and the most recent edition “The Heart Pt. IV” teased his last record DAMN. in 2017. If Lamar indeed releases a new installment to the series, listeners may also get snippets of the sounds on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers itself: multiple beat switches on “The Heart Pt. IV” featured production that went on to appear on tracks throughout DAMN.

Meanwhile, after finally announcing his new music online, Lamar has come out of isolation. The rapper, who has rarely ever been spotted in public over the last few years, was seen at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Tuesday night, casually sitting and taking photos with fans up in the pavilions of Dodger Stadium.