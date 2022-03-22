Trump asked Kid Rock’s advice on North Korea, apparently

In what felt like a cut scene from Idiocracy, Kid Rock was interviewed by Fox News personality Tucker Carlson on Monday night. The controversial musician wore a statement trucker hat that read “We The People” and smoked a cigar on camera — because this is America, why the fuck not? Kid Rock didn’t just show up to spout his brand of yeehaw libertarianism, though; he was there to gleefully joke about disgraced former President Trump acting ... un-shockingly unpresidential.

You might remember (but it’s okay if you don’t — selective amnesia of the Trump years is totally acceptable) an infamous photo of Alaska’s prized science denier Sarah Palin, camo print enthusiast Ted Nugent, and of course Kid Rock with Trump behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office. It was a core-shaking image that signaled big “the toddlers have taken over the classroom” energy, and also was apparently the beginning of a friendship between Trump and Kid Rock. According to the latter, he was invited to the White House for dinner that night by Palin after Trump asked her to “bring some interesting people.”

The former president and cocky rocker got so chummy that Trump started asking Kid Rock for geopolitical hot tips. Kid Rock remarked — while chuckling as though the story he’s telling isn’t a wholly terrifying reminder of the incapable hands we were in as a country for so long — “I was there one day when he ended the caliphate...He wanted to put out a tweet. The tweet was, and I’m paraphrasing, it was like if you ever join the caliphate and you try to do this, you’re going to be dead. He goes, ‘What do you think of this?’ I was like, ‘Awesome. Tweet that out. I can’t add anything better than that.’ Then it comes out and it’s reworded and more politically correct.”

It wasn’t just tweets that Trump asked Kid Rock’s opinion on either. He went on, “We’re looking at maps and shit, and I’m like, ‘Am I supposed to be in on this shit?’ ... I make dirty records sometimes. ... What the fuck am I doing here? [Trump asked] ‘What do you think we should do about North Korea?’ I’m like, ‘What? I don’t think I’m qualified to answer this.’” He would be correct! That didn’t stop Trump, though. In the present day, despite not needing to use Kid Rock as a political sounding board anymore, the two still are golfing buddies because Trump “knows how to have fun. Doesn’t take it too seriously.” And while Kid Rock seems overcome by Trump’s je ne sais quoi, Tucker Carlson eats the whole thing up, a maniacal grin on his face the whole interview, because nothing tickles him like chaos.