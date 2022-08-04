Kim Kardashian wants you to know her bones are better than yours

Someone come get your girl. Kim Kardashian has officially ventured into territory that’s even strange by typical Kardashian, over-sharing, mega privileged, hyper out-of-touch standards. In a new Instagram story, the infamously famous for nothing celeb posted the results from a health test that essentially said her bones were fine. Kim scored a 1.3 Z-score on whatever scale someone determined to measure bones, which put her in the 69-93rd percentile of people with bones. But when the practitioner misspoke and told Kim she was in the 93-97th percentile (the error of which she did not notice even though she was looking directly at it), Kim giddily commented alongside the clip, “You hear that?!?!!!! My bones [are] stronger than 93-97% of people.” So I guess she thinks we should... be competitive about our bones now?

The blunder, while definitely absurd and mildly funny if you emotionally squint, speaks to a darker issue though. Kim K has been making problematic statements about body image for months now. It’s as if she’s been on a press tour promoting being triggering about disordered eating as a brand. It began in May on the red carpet at the Met Gala, when Kim bragged about how much weight she’d lost, and the extreme dieting she put herself through in a short period of time to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s famous 1962 gown. She was widely criticized for her comments, and in response, compared her weight loss to an actor getting fit for a film.

In June, the non-actor went on the Today show, where she again discussed her weight loss in problematic terms and attributed her continuing to shed pounds post-Gala to eating “really healthy.” She could have talked about being a woman in business or really anything else, but instead chose to brag about her body. The deluded comments continued when she told Allure in an interview, “I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90% of the people on this planet,” adding that she thought her pained and paid-for looks were possible for anyone. “If I’m doing it, it’s attainable.” Add in her mentioning that she would “eat poop every single day” if it reversed the signs of aging, and let’s just say that she’s not a role model for anyone trying to feel good about themselves.

It makes the bone density flex all the more concerning, as it seems Kim is taking her obsession with physical perfection to a cellular level. If that’s her truth to live, fine, but the rub comes in when she’s broadcasting that preoccupation to millions of impressionable fans. Kim’s comments not only promote disordered eating in young people, but they’re also triggering for any adult struggling with or recovering from disordered eating. It didn’t help that she also took the opportunity during her bone scan to boast about her body fat percentage. It’s unclear what kind of validation Kim is looking for, or why she continues to harp on the topic when the masses have made it clear that it’s not a good look. Maybe if you see her, tell her that, like a Victorian house about to be renovated, she has good bones.