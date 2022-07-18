Kylie Jenner apparently uses her private plane for three-minute long flights

Kylie Jenner cannot be bothered with traffic. The billionaire is facing backlash over her private jet usage, after receipts show her taking minutes-long flights across town to avoid what would have amounted to 40-minute car rides.

The criticism first began brewing when Jenner posted a photo on Instagram on Friday of her and the rapper Travis Scott embracing near their respective private jets (and a Rolls Royce). “You wanna take mine or yours?” she captioned the photo. Commenters quickly pounced on Kylie’s post as a tone-deaf display of opulence, while also noting how environmentally damaging private jets are.

“Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?” one top comment reads.

Soon after, Twitter unearthed her plane’s flight history, showing a habit of taking absurdly short flights. She ostensibly hops on her jet to take flights that are regularly less than 15 minutes, and in one case, a trip from Camarillo to Van Nuys took approximately three minutes. A private jet like “Kylie Air,” which Jenner bought for $72.8 million right before the pandemic hit, can emit over two tons of CO2 and is 5 to 14 times more polluting than a commercial plane.

Kylie has yet to respond to the criticism or take the post down — it’s hard to hear from all the way up in the sky.