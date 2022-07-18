Kylie Jenner apparently uses her private plane for three-minute long flights
The billionaire is being called a "climate criminal" based on her jet’s flight history.
Kylie Jenner cannot be bothered with traffic. The billionaire is facing backlash over her private jet usage, after receipts show her taking minutes-long flights across town to avoid what would have amounted to 40-minute car rides.
The criticism first began brewing when Jenner posted a photo on Instagram on Friday of her and the rapper Travis Scott embracing near their respective private jets (and a Rolls Royce). “You wanna take mine or yours?” she captioned the photo. Commenters quickly pounced on Kylie’s post as a tone-deaf display of opulence, while also noting how environmentally damaging private jets are.
“Why do I have to limit my meat consumption and use paper straws while the 1% gets to pump tons of carbon into the atmosphere for a day trip to Palm Springs?” one top comment reads.
Soon after, Twitter unearthed her plane’s flight history, showing a habit of taking absurdly short flights. She ostensibly hops on her jet to take flights that are regularly less than 15 minutes, and in one case, a trip from Camarillo to Van Nuys took approximately three minutes. A private jet like “Kylie Air,” which Jenner bought for $72.8 million right before the pandemic hit, can emit over two tons of CO2 and is 5 to 14 times more polluting than a commercial plane.
Kylie has yet to respond to the criticism or take the post down — it’s hard to hear from all the way up in the sky.