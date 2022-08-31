Attention models 25 and under: Leonardo DiCaprio is back on the market

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, cares about two things passionately: fighting climate change and dating women half his age. And now the notorious modelizer has ended yet another chapter of his love life. People broke the news that the actor has parted ways with his girlfriend of four years, actress/model Camila Morrone. It’s unclear why the two split, but the internet has a theory — Morrone turned 25 in June, and that is where Leo draws the line when it comes to love. He can put up with a lot of things (I’m assuming a lot of TikTok talk, chain-smoking, and friends passed out on his yacht), but aging is not one of them.

One Reddit user called TrustLittleBrother went so far as to illustrate DiCaprio’s pattern in a detailed graphic. It’s one of those things you can’t unsee, as it painfully shows how no DiCaprio girlfriend ever makes it past her 25th birthday with her relationship to the star intact. It’s like an ancient curse is being fulfilled over and over again. Or the plot of a summer blockbuster coming to life where all of the female actresses are 20 years younger than their husbands for some reason. Whatever it is, it’s supported by actual data.

Morrone and DiCaprio’s relationship dates back to 2017, but the couple didn’t make their love public until the 2020 Oscars when they walked the red carpet together. While the two were photographed vacationing earlier this summer, Page Six reports that DiCaprio was recently partying in St. Tropez with Toby Maguire, Tristan Thompson, and “an army of models.” Both Morrone and DiCaprio’s reps declined to comment to People, but one thing is statistically probable — the next DiCaprio date won’t be over a quarter century old. Maybe that’s why DiCaprio is so consumed with global warming — he’s trying to preserve the planet for the sake of his young girlfriends who will inherit the earth.