Lil Nas X is giving birth to his first world tour

Lil Nas X has spent the last two years becoming a superstar — and he’s finally taking his show on the road for a world tour. The Long Live Montero Tour will begin this September in Detroit, and make its way through the U.S. before heading to Europe, concluding in Barcelona just before Thanksgiving.

The artist was catapulted to fame in 2019 with his viral single “Old Town Road,” which spent a record-breaking 19 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He later released his debut full-length record, Montero, in 2021 — which he announced by doing his own maternity shoot. The album earned critical acclaim, and had its own respective hit songs in “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.” He’s also earned nearly a dozen Grammy nominations and two wins since his rise to stardom as well. This tour is a well-deserved victory lap, and extra juice to keep his winning streak alive.

In a video announcing the tour, Lil Nas X invites fans to “my world, my universe,” as verdant scenes unfold mixed with clips from his infamous music videos. Lil Nas X is known for creating music experiences with his iconic, often homoerotic, stage performances at award shows, so the tour will likely be full of aesthetic surprises.