Wonder Woman wants you to know that Wonder Woman is bi

Wonder Woman has always been a queer icon, but some people never got the memo. A tweet by actress Lynda Carter, who portrayed the superhero in a 1970s television series, that celebrated her for Pride Month led to an important conversation around the character’s impact on the LGBTQIA+ community.

When one user tweeted, “Wonder Woman IS NOT A SUPER HERO FOR GAYS!” Carter retorted saying, “You’re right. She’s a super hero for bisexuals.” She then shared a link to a 2016 Polygon interview where Wonder Woman comics writer Greg Rucka discusses the character’s implied bisexuality. “I didn't write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you're not paying attention,” Carter tweeted. “Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted, it reminds me how special the role is.”

In the interview Carter linked to, Ruka suggested, “When you start to think about giving the concept of Themyscira (or “Paradise Island,” which is a segregated island nation of Amazon women) its due, the answer is, ‘How can they not all be in same sex relationships?’ Right? It makes no logical sense otherwise.” He added, “It’s supposed to be paradise. You’re supposed to be able to live happily. You’re supposed to be able — in a context where one can live happily, and part of what an individual needs for that happiness is to have a partner — to have a fulfilling, romantic, and sexual relationship. And the only options are women. But an Amazon doesn’t look at another Amazon and say, ‘You’re gay.’ They don’t. The concept doesn’t exist. Now, are we saying Diana has been in love and had relationships with other women? As Nicola and I approach it, the answer is obviously yes.”

Later that day, Carter tweeted a photo of Wonder Woman in a fighting stance with the caption, “Love seeing all the love from LGBTQ+ fans today! Now here's one I call the ‘ready to fight your homophobic relatives’ pose. Just kidding. (Or am I?) Haha!” She also added links later where people can donate to support different LGBTQIA+ causes. “Well, it seems I’ve stirred things up a bit… While you’re here, you should consider supporting these orgs during #Pride: @audrelorde @SRLP @TransLifeline… and if you’re a parent, there’s always @PFLAG!”