Martha Stewart just gave (another) master class in thirst traps

Martha Stewart is living her best life these days, with no reservations. Ever since she completed a five-month federal prison bid for insider trading in 2005 (which, like...a lot of rich/famous people do), she’s been glowing up. Not only does the 81-year-old look incredible, she’s also destroying preconceived notions of womanhood. She’s smoked blunts and made cooking shows with Snoop Dogg, she’s thirst trapped harder than any Victoria's Secret model, and she even cheekily made her own wine under the 19 Crimes label called Martha’s Chard. Now, she’s ushering in fall in the nude.

The queen of hostesses posted a video on Instagram on Thursday in partnership with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters for the company’s fall lineup of flavors. In the clip, she’s wearing only a Green Mountain apron and a smile. “Oh, hi there. I’m just enjoying the natural flavor of pumpkin spice from Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, and nothing else, naturally,” she coyly says to the camera. “Just look at this, a thick, natural beauty. No, no no, not me. My Green Mountain Coffee Roasters pumpkin spice coffee. It’s made with natural flavors. That means they’ve stripped away the artificial and left nothing but goodness. What can I say, we have a lot in common.”

Leave it to Stewart to take some coffee sponcon and make it suggestive. We love to see her pushing the perfectly calligraphed envelope. She’s laughing in the face of aging and every naysayer who doesn’t realize it’s Martha’s world and we’re just living in it. She’s not embarrassed either. She told Yahoo of the shoot, “I think I look fine and I'm in good shape. I'm healthy, I'm vibrant, I'm energetic and I'm still the curious person I've always been. [Posing in only an apron] didn't faze me one iota.” She added, “I walk around in a bathing suit, so if I can walk around in a bathing suit or a strapless dress and feel good, I can walk around in an apron.” And with one semi-nude video, she also is now the authority on it being the beginning of Fall. It’s officially pumpkin spice season...because Martha said so.