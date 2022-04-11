We finally know who’s taking up Iron Man’s mantle

The team behind the upcoming Marvel series Ironheart has assembled. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Disney+ series has found its directors, Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes, and is also now backed up by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who comes on as an executive producer alongside his production company.

The series is adapted from the comic that follows Riri Williams, a young inventor who constructs her own version of the Iron Man suit in her MIT dorm and even steps into Tony Stark’s shoes as the iconic superhero. Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk; Judas and the Black Messiah) will star as Riri, joined by Anthony Ramos and Lyric Ross. The series is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current Phase Four, which has seen the broad expansion into a new, often more diverse, roster of heroes such as Ironheart.

Fans itching to get a glimpse of Riri Williams are likely to catch her on the big screen before the show itself premieres, as Thorne will reportedly appear in the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the groundbreaking Marvel movie. The film, a highly anticipated and likely emotional work that comes after the death of its titular star Chadwick Boseman, is currently slated for a Nov. 11 release.