The MyPillow guy’s coup-abetting is getting him booted from his banks

One of the more comical storylines to come out of the absurdist nightmare that was the Trump presidency was a rather innocuous pillow pusher who got tied up in an attempted coup d'état on the United States government. Now, the repercussions of that failed insurrection are catching up with Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, who this week said that financial institutions don’t want anything to do with him anymore. He’s been selling it as his sob story far and wide, and finally it’s made it onto the late night circuit, with Jimmy Kimmel offering advice to Lindell on his next move.

If you need a refresher as to how we got here, the January 6th House Committee subpoenaed all of Lindell’s communications from November 1, 2020, to January 31, 2021. Lindell, in turn, is suing the committee, Nancy Pelosi and Verizon to try to prevent his phone records from being released. Lindell can attempt to use the legal system as a shield, but that’s apparently not stopping banks from no longer wanting his business. According to Lindell, per Insider, banks are afraid of his financial records being subpoenaed, which would in turn put their own names in the news.

So what is Kimmel’s prescription? For Lindell to start his own bank, called, of course, My Bank. “Mike Lindell is having some trouble in the money department,” Kimmel said. “The trouble is, no one wants his money. Mike claims that not one, but two different financial institutions have asked him to leave their bank ... At this rate, Mike is blowing through money so fast, I have a feeling this problem is going to resolve itself on its own.”

In the clip Lindell, played with uncanny accuracy by James Adomian, wants you to mail your cash in so it can be stuffed into pillow cases in a warehouse protected by explosives. There are jokes about unregulated financial institutions! There are sperm jokes! There are race jokes! It’s a whole bit, that while maybe a little too easy, still lands. The comical and the political are irrevocably blurred at this point in American history, so thanks to Kimmel for giving us something to laugh at amongst the latest horrific headlines.