Mike Myers is returning to his ‘Austin Powers’ roots in a new Netflix show

Mike Myers is back in his many disguises. In the first trailer for his upcoming show The Pentaverate, the actor will return to his roots a la Austin Powers, playing multiple roles in the new Netflix comedy.

“What if a secret society has been influencing world events for the greater good since the Black Plague? A comedy series event starring Mike Myers,” the show’s Netflix description reads. Myers, the comedian and Saturday Night Live alum known for Wayne’s World, Shrek, and the many hats he wore in the Austin Powers franchise, will play eight different characters throughout the series. Among other characters he plays such as Lord Lordington, the Pentaverate’s highest-ranking member, his primary role will be as Ken Scarborough, a Canadian journalist who sets out to uncover the truth behind the titular secret society.

The Pentaverate is created by Myers and directed by Tim Kirby. It will also star Jennifer Saunders (who is in two roles herself), Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Macar, Richard McCabe, and Lydia West.

The show is not only the first big return to the screen for Myers, who has largely been out of the spotlight for more than a decade, it’ll also be his first major foray into TV since his tenure at Saturday Night Live. The first season of The Pentaverate will consist of six episodes and begins streaming on May 5 on Netflix.