Ms. Marvel is a brown girl here to save the world

Disney Plus has released the first trailer for the show around its newest superhero, Ms. Marvel. The series, consisting of six episodes, will focus on Kamala Khan, a 16-year old teenager who is an Avengers superfan who eventually becomes a superhero herself.

The trailer indicates a more young adult-skewing tone: as opposed to recent Disney offerings like Wandavision, Hawkeye, and the upcoming Moon Knight that were made for and have drawn broader audiences, the series (starring newcomer Iman Vellani) appears to have the energy of a lighthearted teen show as much as a Marvel action series. It will also incorporate Kamala’s identity as a Pakistani-American Muslim into her origin story, promising to be a breakthrough depiction within the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the first-ever Muslim hero.

“It’s not really the brown girls from Jersey City who save the world,” Kamala says in the trailer. “That’s a fantasy, too.”

The show is part of Phase Four of the MCU, helping to set up the next ensemble blockbuster The Marvels, which is slated for release in 2023 and will unite Ms. Marvel with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Ms. Marvel begins streaming on June 8.