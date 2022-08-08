Olivia Newton-John, star of Grease, has died

Olivia Newton-John, the beloved singer and star of Grease, has died at 73. Her husband, John Easterling, announced on Facebook that she had passed on Monday morning.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the post read. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

In 2017, Newton-John announced that the breast cancer that she was first diagnosed with in 1992 had returned for a third time and spread to her lower back as a stage IV disease. The cancer had previously returned in 2013.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” Monday’s Facebook post read. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plants medicine and cancer.”

The Australian star, who was born in England and raised in Melbourne, was a country and pop fixture of the 70s and 80s. The voice behind hit songs like “I Honestly Love You” and “Physical,” she sold over 100 million records in her decades-long career. She was shot into superstardom, though, after her iconic role in the movie-musical Grease, opposite John Travolta.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote in an Instagram post shortly after news of her death broke. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Newton-John’s later life was defined by her activism, working in various capacities to promote awareness around breast cancer, animal rights, and the environment. She is survived by her husband, Easterling, and her daughter, Chloe Rose Lattanzi.