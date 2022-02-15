Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall will be roasting the Oscars this year

The Academy Awards have gone way too long without a host, but that’s finally about to change. After three years without a host, an announcement on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday revealed that Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall will share duties at the March 27 ceremony.

Schumer had already teased the news in a career retrospective slideshow on Instagram with the caption “Big fun news comin.” The comedian told GMA in a filmed statement, “I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea, but I am hosting the Oscars...I better go watch some movies.” The trio will make history as the first time three women have ever hosted the event. It’s currently unclear what format the night will take, as The Hollywood Reporter previously mentioned a one host per hour lineup, while Variety speaks of a “three-act” kind of presentation where each portion will be hosted in pairs.

The last time the event had a host was in 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel emceed. But since then, the show hasn’t had a host. Kevin Hart was slated for the job in 2019, but he stepped down after controversy from homophobic comments he made in a comedy routine years earlier. When the show enjoyed an increase in ratings that year, they decided to stick with that format. But the show plummeted to an all-time low in viewership in 2021. Whether this year’s hosting format helps the ratings is yet to be seen, but having someone up there to roast everybody makes ogling over Hollywood’s absurdly wealthy feel less like a Hunger Games event and, more like viewers at home are in on the joke.

Girls Trip producer Will Packer is producing the Oscars, and per Variety, has been deliberating the hosting decision for weeks. Talks have included a multitude of scenarios and stars, including serious consideration of Jon Hamm up until this past weekend. Other rumored stars and fan-favorite ideas included comics Pete Davidson and Meg Stalter, Spider-Man star Tom Holland, and the Only Murders In the Building trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez (which I’m still kind of sad isn’t the case). Regardless, it’s refreshing to see female talent tapped for Hollywood’s biggest night, and with Schumer, Sykes, and Hall’s comedic chops, the March 27 ceremony is sure to at least not be boring.