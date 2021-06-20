People really want these 42 clever things that keep selling out on Amazon

When it comes to music, listening to a "greatest hits" collection is a handy shortcut to getting familiar with the best of a musician's work in one fell swoop. Well, just think of this roundup of clever things on Amazon as a "greatest hits" collection of products that sell out over and over again.

This list is filled with items that get thousands of rave reviews, like a desk that attaches to your steering wheel, so you can eat or work in your car. If you tend to use your vehicle as a second office like I do, it truly is a genius idea, so it's no wonder it's gotten more than 10,00 five-star reviews. To outfit your car even more, you can get storage pockets that fit into the gap between your seats and the center console. Not only are they great for holding receipts, your phone, and other essentials, but they'll also help keep things tidy (and keep your fries from disappearing onto the floor and turning into fossils).

But this list isn't just car-focused. For example, there's a wood furniture repair stick that erases stains and scratches, and a peel-off facial mask that detoxifies skin with charcoal. Click "Add to Cart" and you'll fully enjoy the best that this "greatest hits" list has to offer.

01 This wood repair stick that removes scratches & stains Amazon Tibet Almond Stick Wood Stain Remover $11 See On Amazon Your wood furniture and hardwood floors will look like new when you apply the Tibet Almond Stick that removes scratches, water and heat marks, and any other damage. The colorless, easy-to-apply formula is suitable for everything from pine to mahogany and leaves behind a light, pleasant scent.

02 The mug hangers that add extra storage under your cabinets Amazon Fvstar Under-Cabinet Mug Hanger (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Enjoy extra storage for coffee mugs, oven mitts, cooking utensils, and lots more by mounting these hangers to the underside of your cabinets. Crafted from iron with an attractive matte black finish, they're corrosion-resistant and a cinch to install with the included hardware.

03 An outlet extender with a fan following Amazon POWRUI USB Outlet Extender $20 See On Amazon You wouldn't expect an outlet extender to gain such loyal fans, but this one has garnered more than 33,000 reviews and a 4.7-star average rating. The six AC outlets are angled for plugging in from any direction, and the two built-in USB ports mean you don't have to take up precious space with a bulky charger. Last, the night light emits a soft glow when it gets dark.

04 This pet hair remover that really works Amazon ChomChom Pet Hair Remover $25 See On Amazon Tens of thousands of buyers swear by this reusable pet hair remover that lifts embedded fur from upholstery, carpet, and clothes with just a few swipes. The roller-style tool doesn't require sticky paper to work, and it catches fur in the quick-release chamber, so you can quickly dump everything in the trash after using it.

05 The stretchy band that keeps your fitted sheet secure Amazon RUBBER HUGGER Bed Sheet Holder Band $15 See On Amazon Tired of waking up to discover you've been sleeping on top of your mattress pad? Get this bed sheet band that holds your fitted sheet securely in place, no matter what. It fits around your bed easily, and you don't even have to remove it when you change your linens — in fact, you can just tuck your sheets under the band to hold everything in place.

06 This beard balm that conditions & softens Amazon The B.I.G. Company Beard Balm $25 See On Amazon Formulated with beeswax, argan, and jojoba oils, this beard balm styles facial hair while conditioning and making it soft to the touch. The ingredients also add volume to your beard and help keep itching and flaking at bay. The paraben- and cruelty-free balm is scented with a fresh spice fragrance that you'll love.

07 This brush that's renowned for painless detangling Amazon Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $13 See On Amazon If you or anyone else in your life has hair that's prone to tangling, this brush is the one tool that's a must-have, and it's earned more than 28,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The secret to its success is its cone-shaped bristles that gently separate hair sideways — instead of down — to help prevent tugging and breakage.

08 This charcoal mask that helps prevent breakouts Amazon JVR Charcoal Peel-Off Facial Mask $18 See On Amazon Made with activated bamboo charcoal, this peel-off mask acts like a magnet that removes blackheads, dirt, and oil from deep within your pores. It's also blended with botanicals that absorb excess oils and detoxify the skin. Apply and then peel off for skin that's clear, refreshed, and less prone to breakouts.

09 A door draft stopper that reduces your energy bill Amazon Suptikes Door Draft Stopper $9 See On Amazon Designed to keep the cold air out in the winter and the warm air out in the summer, this draft stopper installs easily onto your door to help you save on your energy bills. Backed with strong adhesive, it attaches in just a few steps and can be trimmed to fit your door. Choose from four colors: white, black, brown, and gray.

10 These mats that keep your fridge clean & your produce fresh Amazon seaped Refrigerator Mats (5-Pack) $10 See On Amazon While these porous foam mats are designed to help keep your refrigerator neat and clean, they also have a hidden benefit — they can help extend the life of your fresh produce by promoting air circulation around your foods. They can be trimmed to size and they can be wiped clean fast (as opposed to scrubbing food stuck onto glass fridge shelves).

11 The windshield cleaner & defogger Amazon Travelon Windshield Cleaner and Defogger $6 See On Amazon This simple sponge is a quick way to clean your car windshield and quickly defog it, too. It can be used wet or dry (no cleaning fluid required) and won't leave streaks behind. It's also great for boats, RVs, and even your sliding glass door at home.

12 The chair leg covers that protect floors from damage Amazon godehone Furniture Leg Covers (32-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Made from soft and flexible silicone, these chair leg covers slip onto your furniture to eliminate scratches and noise when you move them. Available in a variety of sizes, the set of 32 pieces is enough to cover a standard dining room, kitchen, or living room set, and they're transparent so that they're practically invisible.

13 These drain covers that create a tight seal Amazon V-TOP Drain Stoppers (2-Pack) $5 See On Amazon Available in five color combinations, these drain covers create a tight, leakproof seal when you're doing the dishes, washing delicates, or taking a bath. Made from mold- and mildew-resistant silicone, they're ultra-durable and easy to wipe clean. Plus, the large size means they'll fit over drains of all kinds.

14 An air sanitizer & deodorizer that works with UV light Amazon GermGuardian Pluggable UV-C Sanitizer and Deodorizer $35 See On Amazon Harness the power of UV light to deodorize and sanitize the air with this device that plugs right into a wall outlet. The compact tool is perfect for spaces like your bathroom, near the litter box or diaper pail, and any other place that's prone to odors. Plus, it may help eliminate airborne germs like staph, rhinovirus, and even the flu.

15 This kit that cleans your dryer vent Amazon Sealegend Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit $8 See On Amazon Ever wonder why your clothes still have lint on them when you're faithfully cleaning your lint filter every time you do laundry? It's the lint that's snuck down below the filter, where it's difficult to clean. Use this dryer cleaning kit to remove it. The hose attaches to your vacuum and suctions everything out, so you'll have lint-free clothes and prevent fire hazards, too.

16 These hangers that maximize closet space & prevent wrinkles Amazon HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers (10-Pack) $12 See On Amazon If your closet couldn't be any more crammed, these space-saving hangers are for you. Each one can hang up to five garments vertically, which means you'll save 80% more space on your closet rod. Just as good, you can also use the hangers horizontally to space out your clothes and keep them from wrinkling — perfect for anyone who dreads ironing.

17 This toilet cleaning kit that's more hygienic than a brush Amazon Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System (16 Refills) $15 See On Amazon Clean your toilet in the easiest, most hygienic way with this kit. It comes with a wand and disposable one-use sponges that are preloaded with Clorox cleaning formula. Once you're done cleaning, simply press a button on the wand to release the sponge into your wastebasket. The whole lot stores away conveniently in the included caddy.

18 These TV backlights that create a theater experience at home Amazon Govee TV Backlight $16 See On Amazon Enjoy a theater-like experience right at home when you install these backlights behind your TV to create a glow that's just like the big screen. Also a great way to prevent eyestrain, they feature 32 color options and six brightness levels that are controllable via the included remote. These lights can also sync to the beat of music for a little party atmosphere.

19 The solar lights that look good in any yard Amazon Bripower Garden Solar Lights $16 See On Amazon These string lights create a warm atmosphere that's ideal for any backyard or patio, and since they're solar-powered, you don't even have to worry about adding any heft to your energy bill. Featuring warm white LEDs in crackled glass globes, they provide eight to 14 hours of illumination on a full charge. The waterproof lights offer eight different modes of operation and have auto-on and off functions, so you can just set them and forget them.

20 These clips that corral all your cables Amazon SOULWIT Cable Holder Clips (3-Pack) $8 See On Amazon If your home office or entertainment center is a mass of cords, these cable organizers are the way to straighten everything out. Made from flexible silicone and available in four colors, they wrangle a total of 15 cables and have adhesive backing that secures them to desks, credenzas, and nightstands.

21 These stretchy lids that make leftovers storage a breeze Amazon DigHealth Silicone Stretch Lids (12-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Stop driving yourself crazy looking for the one lid that matches your food storage container, and use these stretchy lids that fit over any bowl, plate, container, and more. Made from flexible silicone, they create an airtight seal, and they're freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe. Each set comes with 12 lids.

22 This spray bottle that spritzes just the right amount of oil Amazon Zophen Olive Oil Sprayer $9 See On Amazon Get just the right amount of olive oil, vinegar, or citrus juice while you cook with this spray bottle. Made from durable glass and stainless steel, it's attractive enough for permanent counter display, and is a great way to cut down on one-use bottles.

23 A phone holder that clips to your car’s vents Amazon AINOPE Car Phone Holder Mount $23 $17 See On Amazon This phone holder for your car clips to your car’s vents and gives you a clear view of your GPS while you drive. It works universally with nearly any type of phone, and has feet on three sides to keep your phone secure no matter what terrain you’re driving over.

24 The under-cabinet lights that instantly upgrade your home Amazon RXWLKJ Under-Cabinet Lights (2-Pack) $22 See On Amazon Under-cabinet lighting can quickly make a study, kitchen, or closet look so much more high end, and with this set, you can get the effect without any costly installation — just peel and stick to add illumination wherever you'd like it. With 10 LEDs, they're rechargeable (so no wiring) and feature an optional motion-activation setting.

25 These stainless steel hooks that can be used for anything Amazon Luckyiren Utility Hooks (2-Pack) $6 See On Amazon If you need extra hanging space anywhere in your home, these stainless steel hooks are a great buy, and they've earned a stellar 4.8-star overall rating. They're a breeze to mount, thanks to the self-adhesive, yet they can each hold 2 pounds of weight. Use them for razors, jackets, robes, and washcloths.

26 This oven liner that catches spills Amazon Cooks Innovations Nonstick Oven Liner $10 See On Amazon Cleaning the oven has to be one of the most loathed cleaning tasks, so get yourself this oven liner and avoid doing it altogether. Nonstick and BPA-free, it catches drips, spills, and overflow, and can be trimmed to size. It's dishwasher-safe but can also be wiped clean with a damp cloth.

27 These storage pockets that fit between your car seats Amazon Lusso Gear Car Seat Gap Organizers (2-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Keep all those receipts, coins, and other miscellany organized with these storage pockets that fit between the seats and the center console. Plus, they're great for storing your phone and any parking passes, and they also catch all those fries that would otherwise drop down onto the floor of your car (and which you wouldn't come across until they're totally fossilized).

28 The trash can that keeps your car tidy Amazon HOTOR Car Trash Can $12 See On Amazon Ever wonder why your car gets so cluttered with trash? It's because you don't have a trash can for it, the way you do for your home. Made from Oxford cloth and leather, this waterproof receptacle attaches to the back of your car headrest and also features mesh pockets around its perimeter to hold hand sanitizer, lotion, and other essentials.

29 The vegetable chopper that makes food prep so much easier Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $25 See On Amazon Make food prep faster and easier with this chopper that features four interchangeable, rust-proof, stainless steel blades that cut right through your fruits and vegetables. Julienne, chop, and slice with ease right into the spacious BPA-free container that holds more than a liter of food, which is enough space to make a full batch of salsa.

30 The soft bamboo pillowcases that keep you cool at night Amazon Bedsure Bamboo Pillowcases (2-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Sweaty sleepers, rejoice: These bamboo pillowcases are naturally temperature-regulating to keep you cool all night long, which means more restful sleep for you. What's more, they're mega-soft and eco-friendly — bamboo is a sustainable and renewable crop. Choose from colors like ivory, blue fog, and gray.

31 The steering wheel desk that turns any car into a legit office Amazon Cutequeen Steering Wheel Desk $12 See On Amazon If you're like me and use your car as a satellite office, make it more functional by adding this steering wheel desk. It hooks onto your steering wheel and is sturdy enough for a laptop. Plus, it doubles as a dining table, so you can grab lunch too. Lightweight and portable, it stows away in the seat back pocket when not in use.

32 These scrubbers that don't get mildewy like regular kitchen sponges Amazon Peachy Clean Kitchen Scrubbers (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Eliminate the dreaded mildewy smell emanating from your sink by using these odor-resistant scrubbers. They won't scratch pots, pans, or even delicate china, and since they're durable and strong, even baked-on foods will come right off. They're germ-resistant and leave a light, pleasant scent of peach behind.

33 This goo that repair your favorite shoes Amazon Shoe Goo Repair Adhesive for Shoes $5 See On Amazon Don't get rid of shoes when the soles come loose and flop around — repair them with this Shoe Goo. You can apply it just like toothpaste to patch small holes, and reattach soles and heels. Waterproof and abrasion-resistant, Shoe Goo is also great for tents, waders, skateboards, and all kinds of other outdoor equipment.

34 These drill attachments that help you power through cleaning Amazon RevoClean Scrub Brush Power Drill Attachments (Set of 4) $17 See On Amazon Did you ever think you'd use your cordless drill to clean your home? With these drill attachments, you can power through cleaning your bathroom like never before: The brushes attach to your cordless drill to clean tile, grout, and your porcelain fixtures in a jiffy. They're also excellent for detailing your car and cleaning up baked-on stains from cookware. In fact, these brushes make removing lime and rust stains the work of seconds, but they won't scratch delicate surfaces.

35 The burner covers that guard against spills & overflows Amazon Forsisco Stove Burner Covers (8-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Protect your gas stove from spills and crumbs by placing these burner covers under the grates. Made from extra-thick, nonstick fiberglass, they have an attractive silver finish and can be trimmed to fit any size stove. When they're dirty, throw them in the dishwasher or wipe them down with a cloth.

36 This cupholder insert for skinny water bottles Amazon SMART KUP Car Cupholder Insert $15 See On Amazon I have so many tall, skinny water bottles that annoy me when I'm in the car because they continually fall out of my cupholders. This genius gadget eliminates that problem. It adds extra height to your cupholder so that your water bottle won't fall out on turns or when you come to a sudden stop.

37 These lights that illuminate your closet Amazon Amagle Dual Mode Closet Light Strip $15 See On Amazon Add some illumination to any closet with these LED lights that install with 3M adhesive. They feature an optional motion-sensor setting so that they automatically turn on when you open the closet door. These lights are battery-operated so they're ideal for providing light where there's no outlet.

38 This cleaning gel that molds to tight spaces Amazon ColorCoral Cleaning Gel $6 See On Amazon Whether your computer keyboard is full of crumbs, or your camera is so dusty you can't tell your f-stops from your aperture settings, this flexible gel can clean it all. It couldn't be easier to use, either — you just apply it to the surface, then press down gently to lift and remove any dirt and grime. Helpful for car interiors too, it's reusable many times over.

39 These toe spreaders that relieve strain Amazon Mind Bodhi Toe Spreaders $10 See On Amazon Whether you're on your feet all day, wearing tight shoes, or dealing with conditions like hammertoes or bunions, these toe separators can provide relief. Just wear them for a few minutes a day to stretch and spread. Although they might look a bit odd, they're a sure way to relax tendons and muscles.

40 The webcam covers that enhance digital privacy Amazon CloudValley Webcam Cover (2-Pack) $7 See On Amazon Have you ever wondered about prying eyes with your computer's webcam? Get these webcam covers to put your mind at rest. They adhere to your device and feature sliding mechanisms, so you can uncover the lens whenever you want. Available in a selection of colors, they're suitable for use with your laptop, computer, smartphone, or tablet.

41 A towel that cools you off in a hurry Amazon Chill Pal Mesh Cooling Towel $10 See On Amazon Using the power of evaporation, this cooling towel stays chilled for hours — simply wet it with cold water, wring it out, and drape it around your neck. Perfect for outdoor work, sports games, and theme park visits, it folds down compactly, so you can tuck it in a bag.