Looks like Pete Davidson tried to talk some sense into Kanye West

Kim Kardashian was read for filth this past week when a clip went viral of her righteously proclaiming in an interview with Variety that people need to, “Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” But after this weekend, I’m starting to see her point. She might be a historically privileged reality television personality whose ethos encapsulates America’s many cultural failings, but she works hard to live rent-free in the public conversation. So hard that she has two of pop culture’s favorite himbos publicly fighting over her. For months Kardashian’s ex-husband, rap and fashion lord Kanye West, has been losing his ever-loving shit online over his estranged wife’s new relationship with comedy’s BDE king Pete Davidson. After all of Ye’s rants and unhinged posts though, Davidson has finally stepped in — and in a bizarre turn of events, guest SNL writer Dave Sirius leaked the texts, so we can all read along.

In the texts, which Page Six confirmed were real, Davidson starts off with, “Yo it’s Skete,” which has been Ye’s derogatory nickname for the comedian since this all began. Davidson extols the virtues of Kardashian’s motherhood, while telling Ye to “Grow the fuck up.” When Ye asks Davidson where he is, he quips “in bed with your wife,” and sends a shirtless selfie with his tongue out. The two then bicker about mental health with Ye snapping, “Happy to see you’re out the hospital and rehab,” and Davidson responding, “It’s a wonder what those places do when you go get help. You should try it.” Davidson goes on begging Ye to get the professional medical attention that would allow him to be “at peace,” while also calling his actions “so pussy and embarrassing.” Davidson tries to set up a meeting at the Beverly Hills Hotel where the two can talk in private, but Ye insists that Davidson come to his famed Sunday Service if he wants to have a chat. Davidson tells Ye that he’s stopped SNL and unnamed standup comedians from making fun of him, but that if Ye continues his behavior, Davidson would “stop being nice.”

The interaction, as usual, sent Ye into an absolute frenzy online where he spent most of Sunday (March 13) posting inflammatory musings. He came for comedian D.L. Hughley for a VladTV interview he did in which he criticized Ye’s handling of his split with Kim. Ye said in part, “We gone stop letting practicing drug addicts be used by leftist to Willie Lynch our Future...Black people with our own opinion are not allowed to speak in public. I am the glitch. DL God does not like you. You have no favor. Your family hates you. I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous. Now you just known as a broke pawn. at least Oprah got billions ‘allegedly.’” Hughley clapped back in a series of Tweets, some of which came for Ye’s mental health saying: “Ain’t it weird that #Kanye supposedly has all these goons who will kill for him, but not one of them will get his prescriptions filled?”

Ye also posted a video discussing the texts with Davidson in which he asserts that, “People just want to see somebody melt down.” And while the media does eat up his public ridiculousness, the general consensus is that people just want Ye to be okay. Nobody wants to see him raving and unwell. And yet, he persists. He continues with some cryptic, illuminati-esque banter. “It’s bigger than any of y’all think, bro,” he tells Kim and Pete, because “ungodly organizations” are “indoctrinating” people. It’s unclear what the hell he’s talking about, but his conviction is evident regardless. As of this story, Ye has since deleted his entire Instagram history except for two artistic musings titled “Divorce” and “Death,” and one photo posted this morning of enamel pins of himself, Kim, and an alien on their daughter’s backpack. “This is why I go so hard for my family I am wired to protect my family at all cost,” the caption reads. “As the priest of my home Don’t worry Northy God is still alive.”