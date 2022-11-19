The holiday shopping season is usually a great time to score deals on life upgrades, like a cordless water flosser that you’ll actually want to use every day. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the oral care brand quip is offering up to 50% off on some of its best-selling products. Think: electric toothbrushes, mouthwash dispensers, and even a smart toothbrush that will help you track your use and build healthy brushing habits.

Known for its sleek, modern designs, quip has a wide selection of products that are accepted by the American Dental Association (ADA) and specifically designed to make cleaning your teeth easier and more effective. The brand has something for every step of your routine, including electric toothbrushes that boast smooth, slim handles, soft bristles, and pulsing technology, and a powerful water flosser that just might make flossing a little more fun. And, if your New Year’s resolution involves improving your routine, consider the brand’s smart brush that connects to the quip app and tracks, coaches, and rewards you as you work towards better oral health. Need a few products? There are even convenient bundles with several items to get you (or someone else) started.

So, to give a gift they can use every day, or simply amp up your own routine, check out a few of quip’s most interesting products below, which are on sale through November 29.

