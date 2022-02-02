Dolly Parton, Eminem and Beck are among Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2022 Nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced its 2022 class of nominees. The group of 17 artists represents a wide range of music history and includes: Judas Priest, Devo, Lionel Richie, Beck, Eminem, Kate Bush, Fela Kuti, Rage Against the Machine, Dolly Parton, Pat Benatar, Dionne Warwick, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, MC5, New York Dolls, A Tribe Called Quest and Duran Duran. Like most years, the list contains multitudes, encompassing genres and styles from pop to femme alt-rock, to politically-charted acts and hip-hop luminaries.

This also is a big nomination for Eminem, as it is his first year being eligible. The Hall of Fame stipulates that an artist’s first commercial work must have been released no less than 25 years prior, and Eminem’s Infinite came out in 1996 (which should make all millennials feel old). Jay-Z was also nominated in his first year of eligibility in 2021. Beck, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, A Tribe Called Quest, and Dolly Parton are all also first-time nominees, after previously being eligible. The rest of the class are all repeat nominees.

Fans can contribute to helping their favorites make it into the top five who will be inducted by voting daily at vote.rockhall.com; their votes will be tallied with ballots from a group of 1,000 artists and industry insiders. According to Rolling Stone, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes said in a statement, “This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture...Their music not only moved generations, but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

The inductees will be announced in May, and the ceremony will be held in the fall. The 2020 ceremony was held virtually, but when Tina Turner, Carole King, the Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, and Todd Rundgren were inducted in 2021, the ceremony returned to being in person. We’ll see what 2022 has in store for the induction, and where it will be held if it’s to be an in-person event. In the meantime, we’ll be voting for Dolly Parton every day.