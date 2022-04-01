After almost a decade, we might finally be getting a new Sky Ferreira album

Sky Ferreira has had a glossy career despite having only released one album, Night Time, My Time (2013). The record’s critical acclaim and a legion of cult fans have been able to sustain Ferreira’s star status, even though she’s only released one single since then, 2019’s “Downhill Lullaby.” The song was supposed to be the beginning of the release push for her sophomore effort, Masochism, which has been teased since 2015. Despite a collaboration with Charli XCX on “Cross You Out” and a 2019 story with Pitchfork, the momentum eventually halted again and fans have been left in the dark as to when and if they’re getting more music from her.

But that changed this week, when the singer made a post on her Instagram that teased new music.

Ferreira shared an 18-second video to her Instagram with the caption “remember me?” In the clip, Sky sings over fuzzed guitars, while 80s graphics with the title “Don’t Forget” dance in the background. Her label home Capitol Records also tweeted the clip with the caption “Sky Ferreira: Coming Soon,” leading fans to really believe that this campaign may be one that finally results in a full-length album.

In October, Sky posted a birthday photo from the studio, with the caption, “NEW MUSIC RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED: let’s just say…uh…~it comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb~ 👀💋🫀🧊,” hinting at spring. Dates for “Don’t Forget” and the album have not been formally announced, but her fans will be ready the moment she delivers.