Solange is now a composer for the NYC Ballet

Solange is adding a new line to her resumé: ballet composer. The singer has composed an original score for the New York City Ballet in a show choreographed by Gianna Reisen that will premiere at the company’s Fall Fashion Gala on Sept. 28.

“🖤very excited to announce i’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet 🖤 choreography by Gianna Reisen , score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and soloist from my ensemble 🖤,” she announced on her Instagram, with photos of her in the Lincoln Center.

It is the latest turn for the 36-year-old multi-hyphenate artist, who aside from her critically acclaimed albums, has often ventured into the high-art worlds of fashion, choreography, film, and performance and visual art. She has been the face of fashion brands, directed music videos (including the avant-garde film that accompanied her 2019 album When I Get Home), and choreographed performances to her own music for places like the Getty Museum and the Guggenheim.

At the latter, in which she choreographed a performance of music from her 2016 album A Seat at the Table, Solange recognized the importance of someone like her, a “Black woman of color….not just settling for being allowed in these spaces but wanting to tear the fucking walls down.”

After Solange’s show premieres in September, the piece will be performed on dates throughout October and again in May.