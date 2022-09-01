Spencer Pratt took time off from shilling crystals to call out apparent feminist hypocrisy on TikTok

Warning: This article contains descriptions of domestic violence.

Spencer Pratt is an unlikely feminist hero, but a hero nonetheless. The Hills villain has slinked out of the public eye in recent years, but he still keeps a social media presence that is oddly tuned in to pop culture (he also, we need it to be known, catapulted his infamous enthusiasm for crystals into a business called Pratt Daddy). He took to TikTok this week to ask what a lot of people have been thinking: where is the cognitive dissonance between Emily Ratajkowski’s vocal feminism and her ability to also be allegedly dating Brad Pitt?

Pratt’s video was in response to Ratajkowski posting a TikTok in which she wrote, “its 2022 and its getting even SCARIER to be a woman.” The video shows Ratajkowski staring into the camera while doing the new trend of typing out what you’re scared of besides lions, tigers, and bears. In Ratajkowski’s list she names “roe v wade getting overturned,” “Harvey [Weinstein] getting an appeal,” “Shia [LaBeouf]’s redemption tour,” and “the way y’all dragged amber [Heard] and the precedent that court case set.” And while we praise Emily for pointing out those gross realities and setbacks for women — it’s a bit odd that at the same time she would be rumored to be romantically linked to Pitt considering the leaked FBI reports that just came out alleging an incident of domestic violence perpetrated by him against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2016.

“Bare with me while I play detective hypocrite for a minute,” Pratt says, superimposing himself over a still from Ratajkowski’s video. He begins to read the FBI report. “‘As [redacted] yelled at her, Angelina Jolie said [redacted] grabbed her by the head, shaking her, followed by grabbing her at the shoulders and shaking her...[redacted] pushed her into the bathroom wall.’” (While the FBI report is heavily redacted, it references Jolie’s husband at the time, which was Brad Pitt.) Pratt then suggests that Ratajkowski should perhaps be adding Pitt to her list of offenders against women. “How is Brad Pitt not on a redemption tour like Shia?” he asks. “How is this any different than Amber Heard? Except Amber had a trial, but isn’t this the public court right here?” Much like how Johnny Depp is back in the public’s good graces after his excruciating defamation trial with Amber Heard, no one seems to be canceling Brad Pitt for being abusive against his then-wife.

Pratt quips in a way that is all too relatable, “It’s none of my business...but I just felt like it became my business.” Ultimately it’s unclear how “coupled up,” in the words of Love Island, Pitt and Ratajkowski are. But what is clear is that the world at large seems to be turning a blind eye to the revelations about what happened between Pitt and Jolie on a plane in 2016, and that includes a typically very feminist Emily Ratajkowski. What’s most surprising though is that it took Spencer Pratt, of all people, to point it out.