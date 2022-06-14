‘Squid Game’ is being turned into an actual reality show

It’s a big week for fans of Squid Game. On Sunday, Netflix officially announced the upcoming second season of the wildly popular Korean thriller, and now, the dystopian show is becoming an actual reality series.

The ten-part Squid Game: The Challenge will feature 456 players — the same number of people as the desperate, green-jacketed group of contestants in the show — competing in a series of competitions for a $4.56 million cash prize.

Premiering last fall and quickly becoming the most successful Netflix series of all time, the show from South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyuk followed a group of financially desperate contestants as they took part in a series of deadly games to win a life-changing pot of money.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” said Brandon Riegg, Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series at Netflix. “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

No word yet on what exactly the games in The Challenge will entail and how faithful the series will be to the original show, but it’s safe to say they’ll probably leave out the killing part.