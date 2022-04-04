SZA says her second album is done

SZA says album #2 is on its way. After winning her first Grammy — for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More” on which SZA was featured — the singer responded to a question about when her long-awaited sophomore album was arriving, claiming that she had recently completed it.

“Very much soon. I just actually finished it up in Hawaii recently — just turning it in,” she said while holding her Grammy in one hand and a pair of crutches she had used to step onto the Grammys stage earlier in the night in another. Asked what she could say about what the album would be like, SZA responded vaguely, “It’s probably my most unisex project yet, if that makes sense. It’s definitely for everybody in a different way.”

The R&B singer’s debut studio album, Ctrl, became a massive hit upon its release in 2017 and has been followed up by chart-topping singles “Hit Different” and “Good Days.” Yet, fans have been starved for the follow-up LP.

In an interview with Mic, Punch, the president of SZA’s label Top Dawg Entertainment, spoke briefly about how she would approach her next record after the overwhelming success of Ctrl (the debut record recently became the first-ever album by a Black female artist to spend 250 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200). “I just think it has to be honest. The common thread is the honesty,” said Punch, who also addressed past controversies in which SZA had insinuated her music was being delayed by the label itself.

SZA’s Grammy win on Sunday night was her first after 11 nominations, one that she picked up while hobbled with an apparent injury. “It’s very funny cause I fell out of bed right before it was time to get ready for this the day before,” she said addressing the crutches she was using throughout the night. “But that’s the way it goes. Everything awesome in my life has always come with something very random, but it just adds to the energy and I’m just grateful.”