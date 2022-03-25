Taylor Swift is caught up in the Where The Crawdads Sing controversy

Taylor Swift certainly didn’t see her latest musical endeavor garnering this sort of controversy. The “All Too Well” singer announced via her Instagram on Thursday that she recorded the theme music for the highly anticipated film adaptation of the bestselling 2018 book Where The Crawdads Sing, stating, “I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.” But it didn’t take sleuth-y Swifties very long to bring up the complex and upsetting unresolved drama involving the book’s author, Delia Owens, her former husband Mark, and his son Christopher. While acting as conservationists in Zambia, the three are accused of having murdered an unidentified poacher and covering it up. So while pop culture buzz has been reviving the Crawdads tale, a decade-old crime in Africa is resurfacing.

Owens’ book stars a protagonist named Kya, an abandoned girl who raises herself in North Carolina; she lives an isolated life, before being accused of killing a local boy. Reese Witherspoon added the book to her Hello Sunshine Book Club in 2018, it became a New York Times Bestseller, and she eventually signed on to produce a film based on it. The film’s trailer was released this week, alongside Swift’s song “Carolina,” exciting fans who are hungry for the film’s summer debut. But the true-crime investigation of Owens and her former family dates back as far as 1995, when it was reported by ABC in an episode of Turning Point titled “Deadly Game: The Mark and Delia Owens Story.” In the episode, the network followed the couple on a patrol, during which shots were fired at a trespasser who shockingly died on camera. The New Yorker also published an exposé on the Owens’ story in 2010 by Jeffrey Goldberg, titled “The Hunted.”

The two are still reportedly wanted for questioning in Zambia on the matter, especially since the body of the deceased was never recovered. It does not help matters that Mark was flippant in the ABC interview with Meredith Vieira, saying about the death, “It’s the reality — the messy reality, I’m afraid.” Vieira reacted, “It is. It’s very messy. It almost gives conservation a very ugly name.” Mark retorted unfazed, “But that’s the reality. It’s ugly why? Is it ugly because of the elephants? They haven’t done anything wrong. It’s people who make it ugly. ... It’s a very dirty game. It’s a measure of the desperation of the situation.”

Delia is not personally a suspect in the crime, but her former husband and stepson both allegedly played a part in the death. Apparently, that was not the only incident of violence and intimidation that the family participated in while waging their own personal war on poachers in the area. Slate reported that a surfaced letter, that both Delia and Mark claim is fabricated, incriminates the Owens family of ordering raids on villages to scare locals while they tried to find poached ivory and bragged about the death of two other poachers, claiming that they were, “just getting warmed up.” The New Yorker piece also alleges that the couple holds “archaic ideas about Africans,” even calling themselves in their book Secrets of the Savana for population control on what they refer to as “the dark continent.”

Delia Owens posted a thank you letter to Swift on her Instagram, stating, “Dear Taylor, thank you for the stirring yet sensitive theme song you wrote and sand for the Crawdads movie. I cannot imagine a more perfect tribute to Kya’s story than your voice drifting forever through the marsh.” It’s unclear if revived interest in the Owens family’s problematic — and downright horrifying, if true — past will change the trajectory of the film’s release. It is eerie, though, that the book parallels many of the real-life attitudes and potentially criminal behavior that the Owens family allegedly participated in. So far no one involved in the making of the film has commented on the unsettling revelations — including Swift. In Reese Witherspoon’s own Instagram post announcing the trailer, she wrote, “This story has such a special place in my heart and to see [Delia Owens’] words come to life is true movie magic!”