We got 2 seasons of The Bear all day chef!

With its first season having just debuted on June 23, The Bear has quickly been picked up for a second set of episodes by FX and Hulu. The show follows Carmine “Carmy” Berzatto as he moves home to Chicago to take over his late brother’s beloved deli restaurant after he dies by suicide. Carmy must navigate a rough-around-the-edges kitchen staff, heavy family dynamics, and a major shift in pace having returned from being Chef de Cuisine at one of the world’s top restaurants.

The show, while being straightforward enough in concept, has massively endeared audiences with its intimate look at life in a kitchen, while also showcasing nuanced characters with heart and grit. The Bear has been a meme factory as well, sparked by its inclusion of fast-paced kitchen shorthand lingo and the internet’s captivation with star Jeremy Allen White (of Shameless fame). The series also earned an astounding 100 percent rating among critics and 92 percent with audiences at Rotten Tomatoes.

Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment President, said in a statement, “The Bear has exceeded our wildest creative, critical and commercial expectations. We deeply appreciate the brilliant work led by creator and co-showrunner Christopher Storer and co-showrunner Joanna Calo. Jeremy Allen White’s lead performance is spectacular, as are those of his co-stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. We can’t wait to get to work on season 2.” Storer and Calo also commented, “We are so grateful to FX, our insanely talented cast, our crew who worked hard, fast, and in the dead of winter, not to mention everyone who watched. And we can’t wait to bring you all back to The Bear in 2023.”