Let the Game of Thrones obsession begin again

The Targaryens will soon be returning to a screen near you. HBO has announced that its highly-anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of Dragon, will premiere on Aug. 21. The network released a new poster emblazoned with the premiere date and prominently featuring a dragon egg, along with new images from the upcoming show.

Created by George R.R. Martin, the author behind the books that inspired the original mega-hit series, and Ryan J. Condal, the spin-off will offer a ten-episode season (with a second season all but confirmed) that focuses specifically on the Targaryen family that was central to the story of Game of Thrones. Only this time, it will wind back the clock two centuries and follow the House of Targaryen in its heyday as the rulers of Westeros, before a civil war caused the family to crumble.

The prequel will arrive a little over three years after the end of the eight-season run of Game of Thrones, which became one of the most successful and ambitious shows of all time. House of Dragon will star Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke, and Fabien Frankel.