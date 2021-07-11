Not all brands are household names, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're not worthy buys. You can find some seriously great items through word-of-mouth, and in some cases, that word-of-mouth comes in the form of Amazon reviews. In fact, a dedicated shopper fan base is a surefire way to tell if a product is legit. Below, I've gathered some of the latest cult-favorite Amazon products that haven't blown up yet, but deserve your attention.

To begin with, coffee lovers are a devoted breed, which is why this list is chock full of items that caffeine connoisseurs swear by. For example, there's this portable cold brew maker that makes a smooth, never-bitter carafe of java, and an instant coffee chiller that transforms a mug of hot joe into a cold drink in just under a minute. You can also whip up your own cappuccinos and lattes right at home with this electric milk frother that'll essentially transform you into a barista.

As you scroll, you'll discover all sorts of other hidden gems that you never even knew existed, like a smart water bottle that doubles as a Bluetooth speaker, which is perfect for backyard parties and camping. And for those late-night snack cravings, there's a unique popcorn maker that uses hot air to puff up those kernels — no oil needed. Backed by passionate customers and glowing reviews, these brilliant Amazon products will enhance your life in unexpected ways. And now that you're in the know, you can score some cool points by being the first among your friends to buy them.

01 A handheld milk frother for at-home cappuccinos Amazon PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother $15 See On Amazon Whip up a café-quality cappuccinos and lattes in your own kitchen by using this battery-operated milk frother that creates clouds of foam in just seconds. The single-button device has a stainless steel whisk that quickly aerates your milk, which you can then use for coffee, tea, or hot cocoa beverages. Available colors: 14

02 The cold brew maker you'll use constantly Amazon Ovalware Cold Brew Coffee Maker $34 See On Amazon Cold brew lovers: Make your own batch at home with this 34-ounce carafe that legitimately looks like it's part of a chemistry set. The lab-tested borosilicate glass pitcher comes with a laser-cut stainless steel filter that extracts a brew in just 12 hours while sitting in your fridge. Plus, the airtight lid means you can enjoy cup after cup for up to two weeks.

03 This travel-size garment steamer Amazon OGHom Handheld Steamer $23 See On Amazon This portable garment steamer is small enough to fit in your suitcase, making it ideal for keeping your clothes in good condition during vacations and business trips. It heats up in just two minutes, producing up to 15 minutes of continuous steam, so you can de-wrinkle your clothes on just one fill. And with a 9.2-foot-long power cord, you'll get plenty of reach.

04 A set of easy-to-clean silicone baking mats Amazon Last Confection Silicone Baking Mats (3-Pack) $12 See On Amazon Home bakers, these reusable silicone baking mats will change your life. Handling temperatures up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, the nonstick mats eliminate the need for parchment paper and cooking sprays, and they cut down on the amount of time you spend scrubbing off stuck-on food. After you're finished using them, you can quickly wipe them down or throw them in the dishwasher.

05 The ultimate head-to-toe body grooming kit Amazon Remington Head-to-Toe Body Groomer Kit $28 See On Amazon Here's a 10-piece grooming kit that will have you looking fresh from head to toe. Complete with three trimmers, a foil shaver, a clipper comb, and a trio of beard combs, this set has everything you need for detailing your beard, giving yourself a haircut, or grooming any other part of your body. The full-size trimmer runs on a lithium battery, lasting as long as 70 minutes on a single charge.

06 This handy electric can opener Amazon Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener $29 See On Amazon Opening cans doesn't have to be a hassle. In fact, this battery-powered can opener makes it as easy as the push of a button. The streamlined unit features a unique patented blade design that safely slices open your can without touching the food inside, and it won't leave jagged edges behind, so you'll never have to worry about accidentally nicking your fingers again.

07 A small but mighty rice cooker Amazon Dash Mini Rice Cooker $20 See On Amazon If you haven't mastered the art of cooking rice on a stove, this mini rice cooker is here to save the day — and it's versatile enough for other foods too, like quinoa, soup, steamed veggies, and mac and cheese. It comes with a measuring cup and rice paddle, and the "keep warm" setting holds your food to temperature until you're ready to eat.

08 The moisturizing hand cream with near-perfect Amazon ratings Amazon O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream $15 See On Amazon After 1,200 reviews and counting, this moisturizing hand cream has earned an average of 4.8 out of five stars on Amazon. Customers have reported that the lightweight texture that doesn't leave a greasy residue, but that it works wonders to repair dry, cracked skin. Just use a small amount every day, and get ready to see (and feel) results.

09 This mini fuzz remover that keeps fabric looking new Amazon Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer $13 See On Amazon Safely remove unwanted fuzz and pilling from your clothes and furniture with this handheld fabric shaver. The battery-powered unit works on a variety of fabric types, trapping lint in a removable compartment for easy disposal. It's small enough to fit in your bag, so you can bring it with you when you travel. Available colors: 6

10 An essential oil diffuser that scores style points Amazon Jack & Rose Aromatherapy Diffuser $36 See On Amazon Fill your living space with aromatherapeutic mist using this essential oil diffuser that doubles as a design piece, thanks to its rich teal color, faux marble top, and rose gold accents. The ultra-quiet diffuser runs up to 20 hours on a single fill and operates on multiple timer settings. Just add a few drops of your favorite essential oil, and (if you want) choose from one of seven LED colors to light up your space.

11 The slim pad for wireless charging Amazon TOZO Thin Aviation Wireless Charger $12 See On Amazon For smartphones that have wireless charging capabilities, this slim aluminum charger is a must-have that's earned more than 40,000 five-star ratings. The portable device can be set up on any flat surface and plugged into the wall, creating an instant charging pad for your phone, and the color-changing LED lights let you know when the battery is ready to go. Available colors: 13

12 These wireless earbuds with 100,000+ ratings Amazon TOZO Touch Control True Wireless Earbuds $36 See On Amazon A bona fide cult-favorite, these lightweight wireless earbuds have inline touch controls that allow you to pause your music, answer phone calls, and adjust your volume with a few taps. They're waterproof and can run for six hours on a single power-up, and a grand total of 30 hours when stored in the wireless charging case. Available colors: 6

13 An adjustable laptop riser with a built-in phone stand Amazon LIFELONG Adjustable Laptop Riser Stand $7 See On Amazon With this laptop riser, you can adjust the angle of your computer to keep you from hunching over your desk, which can help alleviate neck strain. The ergonomically designed unit also has a built-in phone stand for keeping your mobile device propped up at a comfortable viewing point. The best part? The whole setup weighs under 2 pounds and folds up flat, so you can take it with you wherever you go.

14 The acupressure mat & pillow set that's cheaper than acupuncture Amazon ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set $22 See On Amazon Naturally reduce pain in your back and shoulders, alleviate headaches, de-stress, and promote restful sleep — all by simply lying on this acupressure mat and pillow for 10 to 30 minutes a day. Made with thousands of tiny plastic spikes, the mat stimulates blood circulation for whole-body wellness. And while it may look like a torture device, reviewers swear that the results are worth it. Available colors: 14

15 A magnetic knife holder that affixes to your wall Amazon Modern Innovations Stainless Steel Magnetic Knife Bar $15 See On Amazon Save counter space with this magnetic knife bar that attaches to your kitchen wall using the included mounting hardware. The powerful magnets attract even the heaviest of blades, holding them firmly in place and keeping them out of the way until you're ready to chop, slice, and dice. Available sizes: 10 inches, 16 inches, 24 inches

16 This smart water bottle with a built-in speaker Amazon ICEWATER 3-in-1 Smart Water Bottle $20 See On Amazon You can use this water bottle to stay hydrated, sure, but since it also has a built-in Bluetooth speaker, you can pair it with your phone to play music and podcasts wherever you go. As if that weren't enough, there's also a glowing light that illuminates the vessel, reminding you to stay hydrated throughout the day. In other words, this is truly the water bottle of the future.

17 These pillowcases that keep you cool at night Amazon LUXEAR Arc-Chill Cooling Pillowcases (2-Pack) $16 See On Amazon If you sleep hot, check out these pillowcases that offer a soothing, cooling effect while you sleep. The dual-sided pillowcases feature silky cooling fibers on one side, and cotton fibers on the other, so you can switch it up depending on how warm you are on any given night. Reviewers have reported that they're "super soft" and "really work." Available sizes: 20 x 26 inches, 20 x 30 inches

18 A rechargeable fan you can wear around your neck Amazon FrSara Bladeless Neck Fan $30 See On Amazon Whether you're traveling, commuting, or relaxing at home, this neck fan will keep you nice and cool, even when there's no a/c in sight. Running for up to eight hours on a single charge, the ultra-quiet, wingless design allows you to use this fan anywhere, and the three speed settings can easily be adjusted on the side of the silicone unit. Available colors: 10

19 The mini waffle maker for small spaces Amazon Nostalgia MyMini Electric Waffle Maker $15 See On Amazon For those who spend time in small apartments, dorms, or RVs, this mini waffle maker is a space-saving way to cook up a delicious breakfast. The unit's 5-inch cooking surface heats up in just a few minutes, and then it's ready for batter. You can also get creative and use it to make french toast, hash browns, and even grilled cheese.

20 An oil-free way to make fluffy popcorn Amazon DASH Hot Air Popcorn Maker $20 See On Amazon Skip the oil and preservatives the next time you make popcorn with this ingenious device that uses hot air to puff those kernels up. The machine makes 16 cups of popcorn at a time, while the top of the unit has a built-in tray for melting butter. It's a quick, easy, and natural way to get your popcorn fix. Available colors: 3

21 The magical, moldable glue for DIY projects Amazon Sugru Multipurpose Glue $13 See On Amazon Repair, replace, and create with this moldable glue that works on metal, glass, wood, plaster, and ceramic surfaces. Use it to seal up cracks, fill holes, mount items to your wall, and more. Once it's dried, the glue can hold up to 4.4 pounds. It comes in several different colors to suit all sorts of DIY projects. Available colors and styles: 7

22 A skin vacuum that effectively removes blackheads Amazon EUASOO Pore Vacuum Cleaner $20 See On Amazon Safely and efficiently remove blackheads and purify pores with this facial vacuum cleaner that suctions up dirt and oil. With five adjustable suction levels and four interchangeable probes, this rechargeable device is suitable for all skin types. As many reviewers have stated, this thing "sucks" in the best possible way, leaving you with smooth, glowing skin.

23 This outlet extender with multiple plugs Amazon TESSAN Multi-Plug Outlet Extender $13 See On Amazon For tight spaces with only one wall outlet, this multi-plug extender really comes in handy. The device has four AC outlets and three USB ports, so you can conveniently plug in appliances and charge multiple electronics at once. More space-efficient than a power strip, this extender can be used at home or brought along while traveling.

24 An affordable 5-pack of arch support braces Amazon ZALIK Arch Support Brace (5-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Don't let foot pain put a damper on your day. This cost-effective pack of five arch support braces provide flexible reinforcement all day long. They're lightweight enough to wear under any type of shoe, so you can enjoy their pressure-relieving effects no matter where you go, and the elastic sleeve design ensures the brace stays securely on your foot.

25 The squishy travel pillow that bends into any shape Amazon Lucear Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow $18 See On Amazon Most travel pillows remain in one fixed shape, limiting the number of ways you can rest upon them, but this flexible travel pillow can be molded and bent into any shape you desire. Made with thick, supportive memory foam, this cushion will keep you comfortable on long flights, train rides, and road trips.

26 This workout-enhancing gel that makes you sweat Amazon Sweet Sweat Workout Enhancer Gel $28 See On Amazon Sweating is a natural function that cools you down and releases toxins from the body, but if you're having a hard time working up a sweat on your own, this workout enhancing gel has got your back. Made with natural coconut and jojoba oil, the roll-on formula is activated by your heart rate, and will help you reach new endurance levels while keeping you smelling fresh.

27 A protective balm that keeps your skin from chafing Amazon Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm $10 See On Amazon Prevent skin chafing before it starts with this all-natural balm made from plant-derived ingredients. Just rub a little on your thighs, neck, and arms at the beginning of the day, and you're all set. Unlike messy creams or drying powders, this balm keeps your pores clear and allows your skin to breathe.

28 This beverage cooler that works really fast Amazon HyperChiller Instant Beverage Cooler $25 See On Amazon In just under a minute, you can transform a lukewarm or hot beverage into an ice-cold drink with the HyperChiller. Instead of using artificial cooling gels, the HyperChiller works by freezing water in its inner chambers. When you add coffee, tea, or any other beverage, the ice-cold walls quickly chill your drink with zero dilution.

29 Some natural air purifiers made with bamboo charcoal Amazon NIYIKOW Nature Fresh Bamboo Charcoal Air-Purifying Bags (4-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Place these bamboo charcoal pouches inside your closet, in your car, or in your bedroom to purify the air and neutralize any undesirable odors. The long-lasting bags can be used for up to two years — just place them in the sun for an hour every month to keep them activated. They're completely scent-free, and since they're all-natural, you can use them around kids and pets.

30 A hand-powered shake & slushy maker Amazon Zoku Slush and Shake Maker $23 See On Amazon You don't need an electrical outlet to use this shake and slushy maker — just a strong arm. After freezing the inner core, simply add your ingredients to the cup and stir with the included spoon. After about seven minutes, you'll have a slushy treat to enjoy. Try it with juice, blended fruit, coffee, or even soda. Available colors: 5

31 These blackout curtains that reduce your energy bills Amazon LEMOMO Blackout Curtains $25 See On Amazon Not only do these curtains keep light from coming in your windows, but they work to regulate the temperature of your home, which means you can save money on your heating and cooling bills. The blackout panels offer complete privacy, and the curtains themselves come in a range of colors, like burgundy, sky blue, light green, and more. Available colors: 19

32 An easy-to-use silicone ice cube maker Amazon Mimapac Ice Cube Maker $16 See On Amazon Ditch your clunky ice cube trays and try this squeezable ice cube maker that takes up a fraction of the space in your freezer. The silicone chamber makes up to 96 mini ice cubes that can be broken apart with a quick squeeze. You can also use this handy little device as a wine or drink cooler. Available colors: 3

33 A 2-pack of lightweight compression pants Amazon DEVOPS Men's Compression Pants (2-Pack) $20 See On Amazon These compression pants make a great base layer for working out, helping to promote circulation and muscle recovery. Made from an ultra-thin spandex material, these pants also keep you cool and dry while offering UPF 50+ protection from the sun's rays. This pack of two pairs comes with different colors, so you can switch up your look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 A tiny USB-powered fan for your desk or nightstand Amazon SmartDevil Personal USB Desk Fan $14 See On Amazon Keep the air moving in your office or bedroom with this miniature desk fan. The USB-powered unit has three different speed settings that can be adjusted by pressing the power button repeatedly. You can also bring this ultra-quiet fan with you in the car or on a camping trip. Available colors: 3

35 This self-adhesive weather-stripping tape with tons of uses Amazon MAGZO Foam Seal Tape (3-Pack) $11 See On Amazon This sticky foam tape can be used for so many different things, you'll be wondering how you got along without it before. For example, the high-density foam tape is designed to seal door and window gaps, but reviewers have also used it to protect walls from chairs and headboards, or even to stack electronics. This pack comes with three 16.5-foot rolls.

36 A transparent monitor message board Amazon Quadow Monitor Message Board $8 See On Amazon Stay organized with this transparent message board that affixes onto the side of your computer monitor, so you can keep sticky notes right where you can see them. Measuring roughly 12 inches tall and 3 inches wide, the acrylic board has a self-adhesive strip that secures it in place and a bracket for holding your smartphone upright. Add photos, Post-Its, and other reminders, and you'll always be on your A-game.

37 This sturdy trash can for your car Amazon AUESNY Car Trash Can $9 See On Amazon Don't let litter take over the floor of your car. This leakproof trash can hangs over the back of a head rest, providing you with a place to dispose of your receipts, wrappers, and more. The trash bin has a closed lid to keep the contents sealed inside, and there are three external storage pockets for keeping tissues, hand sanitizer, and other small items on hand.

38 The bright blue goo that cleans hard-to-reach spots Amazon PULIDIKI Cleaning Gel Kit $7 See On Amazon Having trouble getting dust out of the crevices in your car, keyboard, and drawers? This brightly colored cleaning putty molds to tight spaces to lift dirt and debris from those hard-to-reach areas. It can be used several times until the gel turns to black, and in between uses, the goo stores easily inside its own plastic container.

39 A foldable bread-slicing tray made of bamboo Amazon Purenjoy Foldable Bamboo Bread Slicer $20 See On Amazon Cut your bread into even slices with this foldable tray made from sleek bamboo. As you slice through your bread using the perforations, the tray at the bottom collects any stray breadcrumbs for quick disposal. When you're finished using the slicer, it disassembles and stacks on top of itself, allowing for compact storage.

40 The exercise bike that fits under your desk Amazon AGM Digital Under-Desk Exercise Bike $37 See On Amazon If you don't have the space for a home gym, this under-desk exercise bike will do the trick. The pedal exerciser is portable, so you can bring it with you to the office or set it up in front of your couch at home. With adjustable resistance settings, this is a great option for beginners and experienced users alike. Available colors: 4

41 An innovative dish soap dispenser with rave reviews Amazon LIFEEZY Dish Soap Dispenser $10 See On Amazon This dish soap dispenser deposits the perfect amount of liquid onto your sponge every time you press it, and when you're not cleaning up after meals, it doubles as a sponge rest. With an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars on Amazon, this product is beloved among customers. "Definitely a space saver. The kitchen gadget I never knew I needed! Love it!" one reviewer wrote.

42 A space-saving drying rack that fits over your sink Amazon Ahyuan Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack $12 See On Amazon Those who do all their cooking in small kitchens know how precious counter space can be — so it's not ideal when a dish rack takes up a whole bunch of it. This stainless steel drying rack saves space by extending over your sink with the help of silicone rubber grippers. Use it to dry dishes or even rinse produce. When you're finished using it, you can roll it up and store it in a cabinet or drawer.

43 These motion-sensor LED lights that are dimmable Amazon Govee Motion-Sensor LED Light Strip $20 See On Amazon Add a little extra light under your kitchen cabinets, bookshelves, or along your staircase with this motion-activated LED strip. You can use the remote control to switch between six different brightness levels, or to turn off the motion-sensor setting if you want steady illumination. The strip runs 9.8 feet long, with five connecting wires that allow you to bend the cord around any corners. Just adhere the strip to any flat surface using the included tape or clips.